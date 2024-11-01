Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

EC Markets Welcoming World’s Rank 1 Snooker Player, Judd Trump to FMLS:24

Friday, 01/11/2024 | 11:34 GMT by Jeff Patterson
  • Attendees can meet and network with EC Markets at Booth 47 at London Summit.
The countdown towards the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) is officially underway, taking place on November 18-20 at Old Billingsgate. The premium event will be welcoming some of the leading brand authorities, speakers, and big-name individuals across the industry. This includes EC Markets and their brand ambassador, the World Ranked Number 1 Snooker Player, Judd Trump!

Now in its thirteenth year of operation, London Summit has come to represent an annual tradition that bridges multiple verticals. With thousands of attendees expected to be in attendance, this year’s event will be providing plenty of new elements and entertainment, together two full days of exhibition. As a Platinum Sponsor of FMLS:24, EC Markets will be front and center throughout the event.

The leading brokerage will be available for networking and face-to-face engagement, strategically located at Booth 47 on the exhibition floor. Joining EC Markets will be the world’s top ranked Snooker Player, Judd Trump, who will be on-site at EC Markets Booth on November 20.

Time is running out to register online for London Summit. Have you reserved your seat to FMLS:24? Registering online in advance ensures that prospective attendees can skip the queues on-site and spend more time networking and engaging with other participants.

What to Expect at London Summit

New and returning participants at FMLS can expect to plenty of live entertainment, networking, exhibition, and content. The event will kick off with the annual Networking Blitz Opening Party, held at The Folly on November 18. Attendees can mingle over drinks and snacks, setting the tone and pace for the next two days of exhibition and content.

Prospective and registered attendees can familiarize themselves with the live agenda, featuring plenty of noteworthy panels, workshops, and sessions. Look for this year’s London Summit to draw some noteworthy guests and speakers, with many showcasing their insights throughout the week.

This is one event you cannot afford to miss. Make sure to check out EC Markets at Booth 47 and Judd Trump on London’s biggest stage!

