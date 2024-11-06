Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

AI, Tradefi, and Crypto to Be Featured Extensively at London Summit 2024

Wednesday, 06/11/2024 | 12:15 GMT by Jeff Patterson
  • London Summit is set to explore some of the hottest trends and innovations.
FMLS:24

November is already here, which means the final countdown to the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) is underway! As one of London’s premium events, the summit has focused on the most pertinent and pressing topics around several industry verticals. This year will include an emphasis on Tradfi, crypto, the latest market insights, and of course the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI). Held on November 18-20 at Old Billingsgate, this is one event you cannot afford to miss!

FMLS:24 is planning to draw some of the biggest names in technology, innovation, and fintech. Together with leading brands and C-suite executives, this event has consistently delivered actionable content and insights, along with an unforgettable experience. Two full days of exhibition will be accompanied by a diverse slate of panels, workshops, and sessions across three content stages.

Learn more about the event’s detailed agenda or map out your London Summit by accessing the following link. As a quick reminder, time is running out to reserve your seat online for this marquee event. Registering online ensures you can skip any queues on-site and spend more time networking and engaging with other attendees.

Learn from the Industry’s Best this November

London Summit is set to explore some of the hottest trends and innovations in finance, focusing on Tradfi, AI, cryptocurrency, and key market insights. Now in its 13th year, FMLS:24 will include some leading voices from finance, fintech, and digital assets to discuss how traditional finance (Tradfi) and emerging digital assets markets are increasingly interwoven.

Panels will take a deep dive into the transformative role of artificial intelligence, especially in trading and market analysis. Attendees can also check out several notable speakers touching on the ongoing evolution of digital asset markets as they align more closely with traditional financial systems. This includes the following household names:

FMLS:24 London Summit 2024 Tradfi FMLS

Time is Running Out to Vote for the London Summit Awards 2024

Voting for the coveted London Summit Awards is live and will remain open for less than a week. Don’t miss your chance to make your voice heard and vote on a short-list of hand selected companies across several categories.

Voting for these awards is simpler than ever and can be completed in only a couple minutes. For any questions, prospective participants can familiarize themselves with the full terms and conditions of the London Summit Awards.

Only registered attendees are eligible to vote in this year’s awards. Both the nominations and voting are free of charge and are never bought or paid for. This makes these titles unique in the industry, with the highest levels of transparency.

Self-nominations are also permissible, and any company is free to nominate itself – by extension anybody is also eligible to vote for any other company as a third party as well. The awards will be given out at the official ceremony on-site, immediately following FMLS. See you in London in a few weeks!

FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

  • FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

