UAE Outshines Germany and Hong Kong as Top Tech Destination, Survey Shows

UAE Outshines Germany and Hong Kong as Top Tech Destination, Survey Shows

Wednesday, 18/09/2024 | 13:32 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Nearly 45% of surveyed tech experts are willing to relocate to the UAE.
  • Government support and a favorable business environment are critical factors enhancing the region's attractiveness.
dubai-uae-skyline

The UAE is quickly growing into a global technology hub, capturing the attention of Asian tech professionals. A recent survey by Capital.com reveals that 81% of Asian tech experts view the UAE as an increasingly important tech destination. With nearly half expressing a willingness to relocate there, the UAE is surpassing traditional favorites like Germany and Hong Kong in appeal.

UAE's Growing Tech Appeal

The survey, conducted across Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and India, highlights the UAE's attractive status in the tech industry. This emerging reputation is driving a noticeable shift in tech talent preferences. The UAE's supportive government policies and favorable business environment are key factors contributing to its growing appeal. 76% of respondents believe the UAE offers a conducive environment for tech development.

The region is now a prime relocation destination for tech professionals, competing closely with traditional tech hotspots such as Singapore and the UK. While 46% of respondents are eyeing Singapore and 57% the UK, the UAE's 45% is a noteworthy figure, indicating a significant rise in its attractiveness.

Commenting about the findings, Tarik Chebib, the CEO of Capital.com, Middle East, mentioned: "With 8 in 10 respondents from our recent survey recognizing the UAE as a competitive tech hub , it's clear that the region is gaining momentum as a favorable destination for tech talent."

"Asia's tech professionals have traditionally gravitated to cities in the UK, the US, and Singapore to further their careers, so it's encouraging to see the UAE stand shoulder-to-shoulder with this cohort and get the recognition it deserves as an attractive location to live and work."

Government Support

The survey also emphasized the critical role of government support in enhancing the UAE's tech industry profile. A staggering 93% of respondents highlighted the importance of having a supportive government, which aligns with the UAE's focused efforts to nurture its tech ecosystem.

Key aspects such as advanced banking systems, visa provisions, and high-quality healthcare are viewed positively by tech professionals, further solidifying the UAE's position as a desirable relocation choice.

The potential for the UAE to attract and retain top tech talent is substantial. With 47% of respondents actively seeking relocation, the UAE could be well-positioned to harness this interest and continue its trajectory as a leading tech destination.

Early this year, Capital.com opened a new regional headquarters in the UAE. This initiative aligned with the firm's participation in the country's NextGenFDI initiative to attract digital businesses to the region.

