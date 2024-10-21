Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> FinTech
> Robinhood Clients in the UK Can Now Borrow Money for Margin Investing

Robinhood Clients in the UK Can Now Borrow Money for Margin Investing

Monday, 21/10/2024 | 07:38 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Fintech giant expands offerings in the UK market, with rates starting at 5.2%.
  • Six months ago, a zero-fee trading platform entered the local market, offering no foreign exchange commissions.
Robinhood

Robinhood announced today (Monday) the launch of margin investing for its UK customers, allowing retail traders to borrow money. The move comes just months after the company's initial entry into the British financial market.

Robinhood Unveils Margin Investing Rates for The UK Customers

The new margin investing feature allows UK customers to borrow money from Robinhood using their existing portfolio as collateral, enabling them to purchase additional securities and potentially diversify their investments. Rates for approved customers range from 6.25% for balances up to $50,000, decreasing to 5.2% for balances exceeding $50 million.

Jordan Sinclair, President of Robinhood UK
Jordan Sinclair, President of Robinhood UK

"With the launch of margin investing, we're giving our UK customers even more flexibility and tools to enhance their investing strategies," Jordan Sinclair, President of Robinhood UK, emphasized the company's commitment to empowering retail investors. "At Robinhood, we understand that investors want access to expand and diversify their portfolios at industry-leading rates, in an amazing user experience."

Sinclair added in an interview with CNBC that the firm needed to ensure the local regulator was “comfortable” with its approach in order to receive approval for launching margin investing in the country.

The introduction of margin investing follows Robinhood's UK app launch in March. The company offers commission-free trading, no foreign exchange fees and also additional protections, including $2.5 million in FDIC insurance on uninvested cash through its Brokerage Cash Sweep Program.

Robinhood to Disrupt Local Market

Robinhood's move into margin investing in the UK market could potentially disrupt traditional brokerage firms, which often impose higher fees and reserve competitive rates for high-net-worth individuals. A step in this direction was also taken last week with the introduction of index options and futures trading to its platform in partnership with Cboe.

However, Robinhood faces significant competition in the local market. The UK-based Revolut is popular across Europe, and earlier this month, Freetrade strengthened its position in the increasingly competitive retail investing market by acquiring Stake's UK arm.

The company emphasized that margin investing access is not automatic and requires customers to apply and meet eligibility requirements. “Once a customer is approved to trade with margin, their rate is automatic based on the margin loan balance of their account,” the company commented in a statement.

Robinhood has begun rolling out the margin investing feature on Monday, with broader availability expected in the coming weeks. Customers can apply for access through the company's mobile app.

Robinhood announced today (Monday) the launch of margin investing for its UK customers, allowing retail traders to borrow money. The move comes just months after the company's initial entry into the British financial market.

Robinhood Unveils Margin Investing Rates for The UK Customers

The new margin investing feature allows UK customers to borrow money from Robinhood using their existing portfolio as collateral, enabling them to purchase additional securities and potentially diversify their investments. Rates for approved customers range from 6.25% for balances up to $50,000, decreasing to 5.2% for balances exceeding $50 million.

Jordan Sinclair, President of Robinhood UK
Jordan Sinclair, President of Robinhood UK

"With the launch of margin investing, we're giving our UK customers even more flexibility and tools to enhance their investing strategies," Jordan Sinclair, President of Robinhood UK, emphasized the company's commitment to empowering retail investors. "At Robinhood, we understand that investors want access to expand and diversify their portfolios at industry-leading rates, in an amazing user experience."

Sinclair added in an interview with CNBC that the firm needed to ensure the local regulator was “comfortable” with its approach in order to receive approval for launching margin investing in the country.

The introduction of margin investing follows Robinhood's UK app launch in March. The company offers commission-free trading, no foreign exchange fees and also additional protections, including $2.5 million in FDIC insurance on uninvested cash through its Brokerage Cash Sweep Program.

Robinhood to Disrupt Local Market

Robinhood's move into margin investing in the UK market could potentially disrupt traditional brokerage firms, which often impose higher fees and reserve competitive rates for high-net-worth individuals. A step in this direction was also taken last week with the introduction of index options and futures trading to its platform in partnership with Cboe.

However, Robinhood faces significant competition in the local market. The UK-based Revolut is popular across Europe, and earlier this month, Freetrade strengthened its position in the increasingly competitive retail investing market by acquiring Stake's UK arm.

The company emphasized that margin investing access is not automatic and requires customers to apply and meet eligibility requirements. “Once a customer is approved to trade with margin, their rate is automatic based on the margin loan balance of their account,” the company commented in a statement.

Robinhood has begun rolling out the margin investing feature on Monday, with broader availability expected in the coming weeks. Customers can apply for access through the company's mobile app.

Topics
Margin trading
collateral
robinhood
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1878 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1878 Articles
  • 41 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

FinTech

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}