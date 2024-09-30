Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Playtech Accelerates US Push as H1 Profits Jump 23%

Playtech Accelerates US Push as H1 Profits Jump 23%

Monday, 30/09/2024 | 08:20 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company revenue was up 5%, and adjusted EBITDA was 11%, driven by visible B2B growth.
  • The company raised its full-year outlook and announced the sale of Snaitech to Flutter for €2.3 billion.
playtech

Playtech plc (LSE: PTEC) announced stronger-than-expected financial results for the first half of 2024, driven by strong performance in its B2B division and strategic developments. The post-tax profit rose to €105.4 million, growing by 23% compared to €85.7 million reported in H1 2023.

Playtech Reports Strong H1 2024 Performance, Raises Full-Year Outlook

The company reported a 5% increase in revenue to €906.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA rose 11% to €243.0 million, primarily due to impressive growth in the B2B segment.

Playtech's B2B division saw a 14% revenue increase to €382.2 million, with Adjusted EBITDA surging 38% to €112.3 million. The Americas region was a key driver, with revenue growth of 42% to €141.6 million.

Mor Weizer, CEO of Playtech

"We've executed our strategy to grow and improve the B2B business, delivering broad-based growth with strong contributions across our key markets,” commented Mor Weizer, the CEO of Playtech. “We're also delighted to have agreed a revised strategic agreement with Caliplay, our partner in Mexico.”

The company made significant strides in its US and Canada strategy, with revenue in these markets growing over 200% compared to H1 2023. Playtech expanded relationships with major operators like Rush Street, BetMGM, and DraftKings, while also successfully migrating Ocean Casino Resorts onto its platform.

Snaitech Sell

In a separate development, Playtech reached an agreement to sell its Snaitech division to Flutter for €2.3 billion. The company plans to return €1.7-1.8 billion to shareholders following the transaction's expected closure in Q2 2025.

"A couple of weeks ago, we announced the sale of Snaitech to Flutter for €2.3 billion and our plan to return €1.7 - 1.8 billion to shareholders,” Weizer added. “Snaitech has been a key part of Playtech's growth in recent years and the team delivered another solid performance in the first half, despite the impact of customer-friendly sporting results.

Based on the strong first-half performance, Playtech now expects its full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA to be slightly ahead of market expectations. The company is on track to achieve its B2B Adjusted EBITDA medium-term target range of €200-250 million in FY 2024, earlier than anticipated.

"We are excited about what the future holds for the remaining Playtech business and we see plenty of opportunities ahead of us," Weizer added.

Over two years ago, Playtech also sold Finalto (formerly TradeTech), its financial division. The new owner of the company became Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments, which paid $250 million in an all-cash sale.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1813 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1813 Articles
  • 41 Followers

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24.

