Visa Acquires AI Firm to Boost Fraud Detection Capabilities

Thursday, 26/09/2024 | 19:42 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Featurespace’s algorithmic solutions analyze transaction data to detect fraud.
  • The merger, expected to close in fiscal year 2025, promises real-time fraud detection for financial institutions.
AI

Visa acquired Featurespace, a firm using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance payment protection. This deal aims to boost the payment giant’s fraud detection capability and help it tackle security threats in the digital asset space.

Visa Strengthens Fraud Detection

According to the firm’s official statement, Featurespace’s algorithmic-based solutions, which analyze transaction data to detect fraud, will integrate into Visa’s global network. This will reportedly enable the firm to offer clients a defense against financial crime.

Commenting about the acquisition , Dave Excell, the Founder of Featurespace, said: “Over the past 12 years, we have served the financial services industry, building a company that has gone from strength to strength, and we are thrilled to become a part of Visa. With Visa, we can bring the innovation, integrity, and purpose of our platform and our team to more payment service providers and, ultimately, stop more people from becoming victims of financial crime.”

Featurespace uses AI technology to identify patterns of fraud across various transaction types. Since its inception at Cambridge University, the company has developed innovative methods to highlight elusive fraudulent activities.

Real-time Fraud Detection

This merger promises to provide real-time fraud detection solutions that can help financial institutions and merchants combat growing cyber threats.

The partnership between Visa and Featurespace promises to substantially impact the payments industry by preventing fraud and financial crime on a larger scale. It is expected to close in fiscal year 2025 and is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Meanwhile, Visa and Revolut collaborated last year to offer instant card transfers for the business customers of the former using the Visa Direct system. This partnership aims to ease global payment processes. According to the firms, the new collaboration is an important step in business payments. Through the integration of Visa Direct on Revolut's platform, companies can reportedly transfer funds to over 78 countries in less than 30 minutes.

Notably, the service supports more than 50 currencies, enabling businesses to operate globally. Additionally, it simplifies the payment process by requiring only a card number to complete transactions, promising faster payments to Revolut's business users.

Visa
