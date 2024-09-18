Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

OFX Expands in Germany, Eyeing €180 Billion Market

Wednesday, 18/09/2024 | 07:13 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The Australian company launches a new regional team across multiple cities.
  • It wants to support German businesses in managing overseas earnings and mitigating currency risks
Foreign exchange services provider OFX has launched a new regional team in multiple German cities, signaling an expansion of its European operations. The move aims to provide enhanced support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporations, and Germany's “Mittelstand” companies in managing overseas earnings and mitigating currency volatility risks.

OFX Expands German Presence to Boost European Operations

OFX, headquartered in Sydney with European operations based in Dublin, brings over two decades of experience in cross-border transactions to the German market. The company, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), operates under wide regulatory standards, adhering to more than 50 regulators worldwide.

Maeve McMahon, OFX EMEA President

"This expansion reflects our commitment to providing secure, cost-effective, and transparent international payment services to individuals and businesses in Germany," said Maeve McMahon, OFX EMEA President. "We look forward to building strong relationships with our new clients and partners in the region."

The company has facilitated the transfer of over €180 billion for more than one million customers globally, offering a combination of digital platform convenience and round-the-clock access to currency specialists.

This strategic move strengthens OFX's foothold in Europe's largest economy and positions the company to deliver financial solutions to Germany's diverse business landscape, particularly its robust Mittelstand sector.

The German Mittelstand refers to a distinctive group of (SMEs) that form the backbone of Germany's economy. These companies, typically family-owned or operated with a family-like corporate culture, are characterized by their long-term focus, strong regional ties, and commitment to innovation.

OFX in the World of Sports

Recently, OFX entered into a partnership with ATP, the premier organizer of the tennis tour, to become the Official Prize Money Payment Partner, with the agreement lasting until 2027. This partnership not only increases brand visibility but also provides the tennis tour organization with various global payment solutions.

At the end of August, the company also partnered with The Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA), becoming the title partner of the PCA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Rankings. As the new Foreign Exchange Partner, OFX immediately began collaborating with the PCA, providing professional cricketers in England and Wales with expert guidance and support to maximize their overseas earnings.

Maeve McMahon, OFX EMEA President
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
