Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> FinTech
> Payments
> Credit Agricole Takes Part in “Banking Conspiracy,” Cinkciarz.pl Claims

Credit Agricole Takes Part in “Banking Conspiracy,” Cinkciarz.pl Claims

Friday, 25/10/2024 | 19:05 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The lawsuit is part of a larger $1.65B legal campaign against ten Polish banks amid regulatory challenges.
  • Cinkciarz.pl has lost its payments license in Poland and now alleges that the "banking lobby" was supposedly involved.
Cinkciarz

Polish currency exchange platform Cinkciarz.pl has intensified its legal offensive against major banks, announcing plans to sue Credit Agricole's Polish unit for 1 billion zlotys ($250 million), marking the latest development in an escalating dispute that has rattled local financial sector.

Cinkciarz.pl to Seek $250M from Credit Agricole

The lawsuit alleges that Credit Agricole engaged in anti-competitive practices by illegally blocking Cinkciarz.pl's bank accounts and those of its customers, effectively hampering the fintech's currency exchange operations.

This legal action is part of a broader campaign by Cinkciarz.pl against what it describes as a coordinated effort by Polish banks to stifle competition in the foreign exchange market. The company has already initiated legal proceedings against several other major financial institutions, with total damages sought now exceeding 6.5 billion zlotys ($1.65 billion). Together with the newest announcement, it bring the total number to 11 banks and 6,75 billion zlotys.

“The Credit Agricole bank's action is part of a banking conspiracy that Cinkciarz.pl sp. z o.o. reveals,” Cinkciarz.pl commented in a statement. “It aims to eliminate the company as a competitor to the bank in exchange rates offered.”

The dispute has intensified following the Polish Financial Supervision Authority's (KNF) recent decision to revoke the payment services license of Conotoxia sp. z o.o., one of the Cinkciarz.pl's subsidiary. The company has vowed to challenge this regulatory action while simultaneously pursuing its claims against various banks.

Cinkciarz.pl has indicated it will petition the KNF to initiate administrative proceedings to review Credit Agricole's banking license in Poland.

KNF “Violates the Law” and “Destroy” Companies

The fintech company is challenging a recent decision by the KNF to revoke its payment services license, citing procedural issues and potential negative effects on its customers.

The KNF announced on October 2 that it had unanimously decided to revoke Conotoxia’s license, pointing to concerns over the company's payment service management practices. Conotoxia, however, contends it was not adequately notified about the decision and did not have the chance to access case files or present its defense.

In a formal statement, the company accused KNF of "violating the law" and claimed the regulator’s actions "harmed users." Conotoxia suggests that the “current banking lobby” is prioritizing its interests at the expense of users and fintech competitors.

To ensure operational stability, Cinkciarz.pl is reportedly in advanced discussions with international investment funds in response to the license revocation.

It is worth nothing that Conotoxia sp. z o.o., the payments company and Conotoxia Ltd, the CySEC-regulated FX/CFD company, are not the same entities.

“Our company Conotoxia Ltd is a separate entity that holds a license to conduct brokerage activities in Poland, among other places,” Grzegorz Jaworski, CEO of Conotoxia Ltd, commented in the emailed statement.

Polish currency exchange platform Cinkciarz.pl has intensified its legal offensive against major banks, announcing plans to sue Credit Agricole's Polish unit for 1 billion zlotys ($250 million), marking the latest development in an escalating dispute that has rattled local financial sector.

Cinkciarz.pl to Seek $250M from Credit Agricole

The lawsuit alleges that Credit Agricole engaged in anti-competitive practices by illegally blocking Cinkciarz.pl's bank accounts and those of its customers, effectively hampering the fintech's currency exchange operations.

This legal action is part of a broader campaign by Cinkciarz.pl against what it describes as a coordinated effort by Polish banks to stifle competition in the foreign exchange market. The company has already initiated legal proceedings against several other major financial institutions, with total damages sought now exceeding 6.5 billion zlotys ($1.65 billion). Together with the newest announcement, it bring the total number to 11 banks and 6,75 billion zlotys.

“The Credit Agricole bank's action is part of a banking conspiracy that Cinkciarz.pl sp. z o.o. reveals,” Cinkciarz.pl commented in a statement. “It aims to eliminate the company as a competitor to the bank in exchange rates offered.”

The dispute has intensified following the Polish Financial Supervision Authority's (KNF) recent decision to revoke the payment services license of Conotoxia sp. z o.o., one of the Cinkciarz.pl's subsidiary. The company has vowed to challenge this regulatory action while simultaneously pursuing its claims against various banks.

Cinkciarz.pl has indicated it will petition the KNF to initiate administrative proceedings to review Credit Agricole's banking license in Poland.

KNF “Violates the Law” and “Destroy” Companies

The fintech company is challenging a recent decision by the KNF to revoke its payment services license, citing procedural issues and potential negative effects on its customers.

The KNF announced on October 2 that it had unanimously decided to revoke Conotoxia’s license, pointing to concerns over the company's payment service management practices. Conotoxia, however, contends it was not adequately notified about the decision and did not have the chance to access case files or present its defense.

In a formal statement, the company accused KNF of "violating the law" and claimed the regulator’s actions "harmed users." Conotoxia suggests that the “current banking lobby” is prioritizing its interests at the expense of users and fintech competitors.

To ensure operational stability, Cinkciarz.pl is reportedly in advanced discussions with international investment funds in response to the license revocation.

It is worth nothing that Conotoxia sp. z o.o., the payments company and Conotoxia Ltd, the CySEC-regulated FX/CFD company, are not the same entities.

“Our company Conotoxia Ltd is a separate entity that holds a license to conduct brokerage activities in Poland, among other places,” Grzegorz Jaworski, CEO of Conotoxia Ltd, commented in the emailed statement.

Topics
Cinkciarz.pl
Conotoxia
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1892 Articles
  • 42 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1892 Articles
  • 42 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

FinTech

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}