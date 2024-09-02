eToro Secures Two-Year Sponsorship Deal with Bayer 04 Leverkusen

eToro, a trading and investing platform, has entered into a new sponsorship agreement with German football club Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The partnership will begin with the upcoming football season.

This two-year deal designates eToro as an official trading partner of Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The agreement comes after Bayer 04 Leverkusen's successful 2023/24 season, during which the club won both the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal.

Leverkusen and eToro Collaboration

Under the terms of the partnership, eToro will receive exposure to Bayer 04 Leverkusen's extensive fan base in Germany and internationally. The deal includes marketing and educational opportunities, such as access to players and promotional rights on the club's online platforms.

Additionally, eToro will have a notable presence at the BayArena, with advertising displayed on LED perimeter boards and media backdrops during match days.

“This is such an exciting time to partner with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, following their incredible success last season,” Stephanie Wilks-Wiffen, Director of Marketing, UK & DACH at eToro said.

“eToro exists to make investing accessible to everyone, just as football brings people together regardless of their background. Our partnership with Bayer 04 Leverkusen reflects our commitment to expanding our community and connecting with sports fans.”

Enhancing European Partnerships

This partnership adds to eToro’s sponsorship portfolio, which includes various top sports leagues and teams across Europe. The company's sponsorships cover four clubs in the English Premier League, five in the German Bundesliga, UK Premiership Rugby, Spanish Basketball Liga ACB, and Rugby Australia.

Recently, eToro also featured an AI-generated advertising campaign during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Eurosport and streams on discovery+ and Max.

Markus Breglec, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, commented: “We are delighted to welcome eToro ‘under the cross’. Another innovative and global company has found its way to us and would like to expand its awareness and touchpoints through football in Germany and internationally with us in the coming years.”