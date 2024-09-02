Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> FinTech
> eToro Secures Two-Year Sponsorship Deal with Bayer 04 Leverkusen

eToro Secures Two-Year Sponsorship Deal with Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Monday, 02/09/2024 | 09:48 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The agreement includes advertising at BayArena during match days.
  • The firm also ran an AI-generated ad campaign during the Paris 2024 Olympics.
eToro and Bayer 04 Leverkusen
eToro and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, From: eToro

eToro, a trading and investing platform, has entered into a new sponsorship agreement with German football club Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The partnership will begin with the upcoming football season.

This two-year deal designates eToro as an official trading partner of Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The agreement comes after Bayer 04 Leverkusen's successful 2023/24 season, during which the club won both the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal.

Leverkusen and eToro Collaboration

Stephanie Wilks-Wiffen, Director of Marketing, UK &amp; DACH at eToro
Stephanie Wilks-Wiffen, Director of Marketing, UK & DACH at eToro, Source: LinkedIn

Under the terms of the partnership, eToro will receive exposure to Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s extensive fan base in Germany and internationally. The deal includes marketing and educational opportunities, such as access to players and promotional rights on the club’s online platforms.

Additionally, eToro will have a notable presence at the BayArena, with advertising displayed on LED perimeter boards and media backdrops during match days.

“This is such an exciting time to partner with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, following their incredible success last season,” Stephanie Wilks-Wiffen, Director of Marketing, UK & DACH at eToro said.

“eToro exists to make investing accessible to everyone, just as football brings people together regardless of their background. Our partnership with Bayer 04 Leverkusen reflects our commitment to expanding our community and connecting with sports fans.”

Enhancing European Partnerships

This partnership adds to eToro’s sponsorship portfolio, which includes various top sports leagues and teams across Europe. The company's sponsorships cover four clubs in the English Premier League, five in the German Bundesliga, UK Premiership Rugby, Spanish Basketball Liga ACB, and Rugby Australia.

Recently, eToro also featured an AI-generated advertising campaign during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Eurosport and streams on discovery+ and Max.

Markus Breglec, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, commented: “We are delighted to welcome eToro ‘under the cross’. Another innovative and global company has found its way to us and would like to expand its awareness and touchpoints through football in Germany and internationally with us in the coming years.”

eToro, a trading and investing platform, has entered into a new sponsorship agreement with German football club Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The partnership will begin with the upcoming football season.

This two-year deal designates eToro as an official trading partner of Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The agreement comes after Bayer 04 Leverkusen's successful 2023/24 season, during which the club won both the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal.

Leverkusen and eToro Collaboration

Stephanie Wilks-Wiffen, Director of Marketing, UK &amp; DACH at eToro
Stephanie Wilks-Wiffen, Director of Marketing, UK & DACH at eToro, Source: LinkedIn

Under the terms of the partnership, eToro will receive exposure to Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s extensive fan base in Germany and internationally. The deal includes marketing and educational opportunities, such as access to players and promotional rights on the club’s online platforms.

Additionally, eToro will have a notable presence at the BayArena, with advertising displayed on LED perimeter boards and media backdrops during match days.

“This is such an exciting time to partner with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, following their incredible success last season,” Stephanie Wilks-Wiffen, Director of Marketing, UK & DACH at eToro said.

“eToro exists to make investing accessible to everyone, just as football brings people together regardless of their background. Our partnership with Bayer 04 Leverkusen reflects our commitment to expanding our community and connecting with sports fans.”

Enhancing European Partnerships

This partnership adds to eToro’s sponsorship portfolio, which includes various top sports leagues and teams across Europe. The company's sponsorships cover four clubs in the English Premier League, five in the German Bundesliga, UK Premiership Rugby, Spanish Basketball Liga ACB, and Rugby Australia.

Recently, eToro also featured an AI-generated advertising campaign during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Eurosport and streams on discovery+ and Max.

Markus Breglec, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, commented: “We are delighted to welcome eToro ‘under the cross’. Another innovative and global company has found its way to us and would like to expand its awareness and touchpoints through football in Germany and internationally with us in the coming years.”

Topics
sports-sponsorship
fintech
etoro
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 914 Articles
  • 6 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 914 Articles
  • 6 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

FinTech

Featured Videos

The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
More Videos

  • Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

  • Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

  • Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

  • TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}