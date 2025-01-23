eToro Joins Forces with Stocktwits to Expand Retail Trading Access

eToro teamed up with Stocktwits to enhance how retail traders access the financial markets. The collaboration, which connects Stocktwits' community with eToro's trading platform, offers new tools for investors globally.

"We are excited to partner with eToro to enable our users to view and trade assets via the eToro platform. The two businesses share a belief in the power of shared knowledge and the importance of community," commented Stocktwits' CEO, Howard Lindzon

"The engagement, message volume, and watchlist creation show that the idea of 'dumb retail money' is a myth. Our community demonstrates that there is a large and growing body of experienced traders who love talking about stocks and markets all day long and know their stuff."

A "Trade" Button on Stocktwits

According to the official announcement, the partnership reportedly kicks off with a "trade" button on Stocktwits, allowing its 10 million users across 200 countries to connect directly to eToro.

This feature reportedly lets traders view and trade assets supported on eToro. The integration also goes both ways, with eToro incorporating popular Stocktwits content into its asset pages to enable users to access insights and community-driven discussions.

eToro Co-founder and CEO Yoni Assia added, "I'm excited to see eToro and Stocktwits working together. Today's announcement is just the beginning of a close collaboration with even deeper product integration planned for the future."

"We have a shared goal of serving the evolving needs of the growing number of retail investors. Our partnership will empower financial discourse on both sites, providing additional resources for users to grow their knowledge and wealth."

A "share" Button for eToro

The deal also involves a plan to add a "share" button for eToro users to post content directly to StockTwits. In the official announcement, the two companies welcomed the move, describing it as a connection between trading and social engagement. Both companies are now focusing on combining a social trading community with trading tools for retail investors globally.

Recently, eToro confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US, eying a valuation of more than $5 billion, the Financial Times reported. If successful, the company could join a few publicly traded firms offering crypto trading in the US, alongside giants like Coinbase and Robinhood.