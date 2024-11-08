Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Ebury Kicks Off as Official FX Partner of C.D. Leganés for Global Transactions

Ebury Kicks Off as Official FX Partner of C.D. Leganés for Global Transactions

Friday, 08/11/2024 | 11:48 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Founded in 2009, Ebury has over 1,700 employees and operates in 25 countries globally.
  • The firm offers services in over 130 currencies, including payments, collections, and business lending.
Ebury

Ebury, a global financial technology firm, has become the new “Official FX Partner” of Spanish football club C.D. Leganés.

C.D. Leganés and Blue Crow Sports Club will use Ebury's services as a strategic partner to support the club's growth. The agreement was signed on Thursday, 7th November, at the Estadio Municipal Butarque, with representatives from both organizations present.

Ebury Supports Global Transactions

“We are very pleased to welcome Ebury, an international company and a reference point in foreign exchange , to our family of sponsors,” Eduardo Cosín, Vice-President of C.D. Leganés, commented.

“Their expertise in the field of international transactions is exceptional and will greatly help us optimise our foreign currency payment flows. We are confident that this journey we are embarking on will be successful for both entities.”

Ebury offers services in international trade, including payments and collections, FX risk management , and strategies in over 130 currencies. It also provides cash management strategies and business lending. The company focuses on making international trade accessible and straightforward, aiming to enable businesses to conduct global transactions with the same ease as local ones.

Luis Merino, Managing Director of Ebury Spain, noted: “We firmly believe that collaborations like this are essential to enhance our market presence and build meaningful relationships with communities across Europe.”

Streamlining Treasury for Sports

Founded in 2009 by Juan Lobato and Salvador García, Ebury has expanded globally, with over 1,700 employees and more than 40 offices in 25 countries. In FY 2023, it saw a 32% increase in global transaction volumes, totalling over £25.5 billion.

Ebury is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and is majority-owned by Banco Santander.

Maurits Zwart, Global Head of Sports at Ebury
Maurits Zwart, Global Head of Sports at Ebury, Source: LinkedIn

“This collaboration underscores Ebury’s commitment to supporting the evolving financial needs of multi-club ownership structures, like Blue Crow Sports Group, that are increasingly shaping the future of football,” Maurits Zwart, Global Head of Sports at Ebury, commented on the partnership.

“By working with C.D. Leganés and the wider organisation, we’re eager to showcase the full value Ebury brings in optimising treasury operations and financial efficiency for leading sports groups around the world."

