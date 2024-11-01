Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Broadridge Acquires Canada's Wealth Management Solutions Provider

Broadridge Acquires Canada’s Wealth Management Solutions Provider

Friday, 01/11/2024 | 14:11 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The acquisition of Kyndryl SIS aims to enhance Broadridge’s digital infrastructure and innovation.
  • It also targets the fintech giant's capital market offerings.
Canada

Broadridge Financial Solutions acquired the wealth management platform Kyndryl Securities Industry Services (SIS) platform to boost its presence in the Canadian financial services sector. According to the company, the acquisition aims to expand Broadridge's portfolio by enhancing its services for wealth management and capital markets.

Expanding Broadridge Services in Canada

this acquisition promises to bring Broadridge's investment in product innovation and industry-specific solutions to the Canadian wealth market, building a foundation for streamlined operations and accelerated growth.

Broadridge’s purchase of Kyndryl SIS represents a calculated move to serve a broader range of Canadian financial services. The acquisition builds on Broadridge’s intent to offer Canadian firms better digital infrastructure that supports both simplification and forward-thinking innovations.

This addition aligns with Broadridge’s broader commitment to meet industry needs and help clients navigate a rapidly changing market landscape. Through this acquisition, Broadridge intends to channel more resources into product development specifically suited to the Canadian wealth management space. This will reportedly be done by enhancing the SIS platform’s capabilities.

Expect ongoing updates as this story evolves.

Broadridge
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.

