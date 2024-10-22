Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> FinTech
> AI Fintech Firms in Asia Expected to Attract $65B by 2025: Report

AI Fintech Firms in Asia Expected to Attract $65B by 2025: Report

Tuesday, 22/10/2024 | 21:31 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • UnaFinancial's report showed that the number of AI-focused fintech firms in Asia is projected to rise to 7,200 by 2025.
  • India, China, Singapore, and Israel leading this expansion.
AI

Artificial Intelligence AI-powered fintech companies in Asia are expected to raise $65 billion in funding by 2025. According to the latest research, recent developments suggest that AI-fintech firms could face unprecedented growth in the region.

The report by UnaFinancial noted that from just over 1,200 companies in 2015, the number of AI-focused fintech firms in Asia is expected to surpass 7,200 by 2025. This represents 7% of the region’s total fintech landscape, a significant jump from 3.6% in 2015.

Although the growth of fintech firms has been steady in Asia, recent developments suggest that the next few years could experience unprecedented momentum because the growth of AI in the fintech space has been remarkable. The countries leading this growth are India, China, Singapore, and Israel.

Growth in AI Fintech Companies

Although the pace of growth has slowed since the pandemic, the sector continues to expand with a combination of new startups and existing fintech firms integrating AI technology. UnaFinancial’s study highlights that AI fintech is becoming a vital component of the broader financial technology ecosystem in Asia. Funding for AI fintech in Asia is poised for a strong recovery after a dip in 2023.

According to projections, investment in AI-powered fintech companies will rise from $60.4 billion in 2023 to $65.5 billion in 2025. This growth indicates renewed interest from investors who are betting on AI to boost the financial industry. If global economic conditions stabilize, this could further amplify investor confidence, leading to a potential surge in the sector’s funding.

Source: UnaFinancial

The projected growth in funding reportedly reflects increased interest in AI and the growing recognition of the value AI brings to fintech, including efficiency, personalization, and security in financial services.

India leads the key players driving AI fintech growth, accounting for 41.7% of all AI fintech companies in Asia. India’s rise is driven by the country's vast fintech ecosystem and government support for AI adoption in financial services.

Funding on the Rise

China, with its massive economy, follows at 12.2%, while Singapore (9.8%) and Israel (9.6%) round out the top four. In Israel, the fintech ecosystem benefits from a high standard of living and a strong culture of innovation. These conditions create a conducive environment for AI-driven startups to thrive.

As AI fintech companies continue to expand, the region could see further advancements in areas such as automated financial services, AI-driven lending platforms, and enhanced fraud detection systems.

The next phase of growth may involve deeper integration of AI into traditional financial institutions, partnerships between fintech startups and banks, and increasing use of AI for personalized customer experiences.

Artificial Intelligence AI-powered fintech companies in Asia are expected to raise $65 billion in funding by 2025. According to the latest research, recent developments suggest that AI-fintech firms could face unprecedented growth in the region.

The report by UnaFinancial noted that from just over 1,200 companies in 2015, the number of AI-focused fintech firms in Asia is expected to surpass 7,200 by 2025. This represents 7% of the region’s total fintech landscape, a significant jump from 3.6% in 2015.

Although the growth of fintech firms has been steady in Asia, recent developments suggest that the next few years could experience unprecedented momentum because the growth of AI in the fintech space has been remarkable. The countries leading this growth are India, China, Singapore, and Israel.

Growth in AI Fintech Companies

Although the pace of growth has slowed since the pandemic, the sector continues to expand with a combination of new startups and existing fintech firms integrating AI technology. UnaFinancial’s study highlights that AI fintech is becoming a vital component of the broader financial technology ecosystem in Asia. Funding for AI fintech in Asia is poised for a strong recovery after a dip in 2023.

According to projections, investment in AI-powered fintech companies will rise from $60.4 billion in 2023 to $65.5 billion in 2025. This growth indicates renewed interest from investors who are betting on AI to boost the financial industry. If global economic conditions stabilize, this could further amplify investor confidence, leading to a potential surge in the sector’s funding.

Source: UnaFinancial

The projected growth in funding reportedly reflects increased interest in AI and the growing recognition of the value AI brings to fintech, including efficiency, personalization, and security in financial services.

India leads the key players driving AI fintech growth, accounting for 41.7% of all AI fintech companies in Asia. India’s rise is driven by the country's vast fintech ecosystem and government support for AI adoption in financial services.

Funding on the Rise

China, with its massive economy, follows at 12.2%, while Singapore (9.8%) and Israel (9.6%) round out the top four. In Israel, the fintech ecosystem benefits from a high standard of living and a strong culture of innovation. These conditions create a conducive environment for AI-driven startups to thrive.

As AI fintech companies continue to expand, the region could see further advancements in areas such as automated financial services, AI-driven lending platforms, and enhanced fraud detection systems.

The next phase of growth may involve deeper integration of AI into traditional financial institutions, partnerships between fintech startups and banks, and increasing use of AI for personalized customer experiences.

Topics
fintech
AI
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1334 Articles
  • 16 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1334 Articles
  • 16 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

FinTech

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}