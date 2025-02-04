Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

TradingView's General Manager Pierce Crosby Departs to Launch Consulting Firm for Startups

Tuesday, 04/02/2025 | 16:47 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Crosby is joined at M7 by former TradingView colleague Milana Ruchkina, who will reportedly serve as the Chief of Staff.
  • Before TradingView, Crosby held leadership roles at StockTwits, including serving as Advisor and VP of Revenue Strategy.
executive move

After nearly six years at the charting and analysis firm TradingView, Pierce Crosby is moving on to his next venture. The former General Manager of TradingView announced his departure to launch Merchant Seven (M7), a consulting firm focused on accelerating growth for early-stage technology companies.

"M7 provides a fractional, high-impact team and operational systems to help businesses move faster without the burden of full-time exec hires, Crosby posted on LinkedIn today (Tuesday). "Why now? TradingView is in good hands, and the early-stage ecosystem is evolving rapidly. The right expertise at the right time is the perfect catalyst."

Fintech and Tech Expert

With a decade of experience in fintech and trading technology, Crosby is now shifting his expertise toward helping startups scale. According to his post, Merchant Seven (M7) is designed to offer strategic guidance and operational support to growing tech firms.

Pierce Crosby, Source: LinkedIn

M7 reportedly provides a "fractional, high-impact team" to help businesses move forward without requiring full-time executive hires. The firm is already working with five clients and plans to expand its team this spring.

"We're launching with five clients already on board and expanding our team this spring to take on more. If you're building something ambitious and looking for support, drop us a note."

Crosby highlighted the evolving early-stage startup ecosystem as a key reason for launching M7. By offering specialized consulting, M7 now aims to streamline growth processes and enhance operational efficiency for emerging companies.

Teaming Up with Former Colleagues

Crosby isn't embarking on this new venture alone. Joining him at M7 are two former TradingView colleagues, Milana Ruchkina. Ruchkina, previously the US Growth Director at TradingView, will serve as Chief of Staff at M7.

Milana Ruchkina, Source: LinkedIn

"I've joined the Merchant Seven team to continue pursuing that vision and passion. My focus will be working with early-stage companies to help their dreams come true too!," Ruchkina wrote.

Crosby's tenure at TradingView began in 2019, where he played a crucial role in expanding the platform's influence, particularly among retail FX and CFD brokers.

Before that, he spent five years at StockTwits in various leadership roles, including VP of Revenue Strategy and Head of Business Development.

