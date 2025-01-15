Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Crypto Options Exchange Deribit Is Evaluating Buyout Offers

Wednesday, 15/01/2025 | 07:06 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The exchange could be valued between $4 billion and $5 billion.
  • Kraken was said to have shown interest in the options venue but later backed out.
Deribit, a major venue for trading cryptocurrency options, is reviewing offers from potential acquirers, according to a Bloomberg report. The American crypto giant Kraken expressed interest in acquiring the options trading platform but did not proceed further.

The exchange could be valued between $4 billion and $5 billion.

“Not Been Put Up for Sale”

Although Deribit has not disclosed any plans for a sale, it acknowledged receiving investment interest.

Luuk Strijers, CEO of Deribit
Luuk Strijers, CEO of Deribit; Photo: X

“In short, Deribit has not been put up for sale,” Deribit stated to the publication. “Over time, we have received interest in strategic investments from various parties, which we will not disclose.”

To explore a potential sale, the options exchange hired Financial Technology Partners, which first engaged with it in early 2023 to facilitate a secondary stock sale for existing investors.

Options are derivative contracts that allow traders to buy the underlying asset at a specific price on a specific date. However, such contracts are not mandatory, meaning traders can opt out if the price of the underlying asset moves against them.

Crypto Options Volume Surged

Founded in 2016 by John Jansen and Marius Jansen in the Netherlands, Deribit has become one of the largest crypto derivatives markets. According to the company, total trading volume on its platforms, including options, futures, and spot trading, nearly doubled in 2024 to $1.2 trillion. The total options notional volume also increased by 99 per cent to $743 billion.

Meanwhile, the company relocated its base to Dubai at the beginning of 2025. As reported by Finance Magnates earlier, the exchange clarified that starting from 1 January, it would consolidate all flows and activities into its Dubai entity. The Dubai-licensed entity now offers all its products, including spot, perpetual, futures, options, and post-trade services.

Additionally, it has started onboarding all qualified and institutional clients under the Dubai-regulated entity. However, it will continue to service retail clients through its Panama-based entity, which now operates as a broker member of the Dubai-based entity.

Luuk Strijers, CEO of Deribit
Deribit
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6706 Articles
  • 105 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6706 Articles
  • 105 Followers

