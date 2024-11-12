Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Britannia Strengthens Its Trading Desk: Onboards Neil Welsh as Head of Metals

Tuesday, 12/11/2024 | 09:18 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Welsh brings over two decades of experience and previously worked with the London-based company.
  • He will focus on enhancing trading functionality in copper arbitrage and other base metal strategies.
FCA-regulated Britannia Global Markets has strengthened its trading desk by rehiring Neil Welsh as Head of Metals. He returns to the company after about two years, having previously served as a base metals sales trader there for over three years.

A Comeback

“The highly experienced team of professionals at Britannia Global Markets is what has attracted me to return to the business,” said Welsh. He added, “I am delighted to be back, especially given the firm’s renewed focus on growing its brokerage business, particularly in commodities and metals.”

The press release shared with Finance Magnates highlighted that Welsh is a base metals specialist with over two decades of experience on both the buy side and sell side of the market. The company will utilise his expertise to enhance trading functionality in copper arbitrage and other base metal strategies.

Britannia is focused on strengthening its metals trading team, which has also been bolstered by the internal transfer of Ben Waycot to the role of Base Metals Trader. Waycot has been with the company for the past four years as a Multi-Asset Sales Trader.

An Experienced Trader

Returning to Welsh, he was most recently a Trader at Triland Metals Limited, a position he held for almost two years. He has approximately 24 years of experience under his belt and began his career at ADM Investor Services in London before joining ABN Amro in Sydney, Australia, as a Base Metals Sales Trader.

He spent about 11 years at Birch Metals, a North American base metals proprietary trading company, where he operated in the Asian time zone as a copper arbitrage trader.

“He has extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of base metals,” said Steve Pettitt, CEO of Britannia Global Markets. “We look forward to growing the business and maintaining our position as a leading provider of commodities and metals brokerage, both in London and globally.”

Britannia
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
