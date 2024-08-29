Bybit Waives FX Fees for Mastercard Holders Across Seven European Countries

Bybit has launched a new update that waives foreign exchange fees for Mastercard holders in seven European countries. This service is available for users in Poland, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden, and Hungary.

Waiving FX Fees in Europe

According to the exchange Exchange An exchange is known as a marketplace that supports the trading of derivatives, commodities, securities, and other financial instruments.Generally, an exchange is accessible through a digital platform or sometimes at a tangible address where investors organize to perform trading. Among the chief responsibilities of an exchange would be to uphold honest and fair-trading practices. These are instrumental in making sure that the distribution of supported security rates on that exchange are effectiv An exchange is known as a marketplace that supports the trading of derivatives, commodities, securities, and other financial instruments.Generally, an exchange is accessible through a digital platform or sometimes at a tangible address where investors organize to perform trading. Among the chief responsibilities of an exchange would be to uphold honest and fair-trading practices. These are instrumental in making sure that the distribution of supported security rates on that exchange are effectiv Read this Term's statement, this offering aims to enhance user experience by offering seamless, cost-effective financial solutions. Effective immediately, Bybit Cardholders can reportedly make purchases in local currencies, PLN, BGN, HRK, CZK, DKK, SEK, and HUF, without incurring the standard 0.5% FX fee.

This update is particularly advantageous for frequent travelers and those conducting business across these regions, as it eliminates the concern of hidden charges, the company mentioned. The Bybit Card offers a range of features designed to make international spending more convenient. Users can withdraw cash from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard, providing access to funds regardless of the location.

Additionally, the card offers both virtual and physical options, compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing users to make on-the-go payments Payments One of the bases of mediums of exchange in the modern world, a payment constitutes the transfer of a legal currency or equivalent from one party in exchange for goods or services to another entity. The payments industry has become a fixture of modern commerce, though the players involved and means of exchange have dramatically shifted over time.In particular, a party making a payment is referred to as a payer, with the payee reflecting the individual or entity receiving the payment. Most commonl One of the bases of mediums of exchange in the modern world, a payment constitutes the transfer of a legal currency or equivalent from one party in exchange for goods or services to another entity. The payments industry has become a fixture of modern commerce, though the players involved and means of exchange have dramatically shifted over time.In particular, a party making a payment is referred to as a payer, with the payee reflecting the individual or entity receiving the payment. Most commonl Read this Term. Beyond fee-free spending, Bybit Cardholders can also benefit from reward programs. The card reportedly offers a baseline 2% cashback on all purchases, with VIP members enjoying cashback rates of up to 10%.

Bybit Expands Presence

Established in 2018, Bybit has quickly grown to become a major player in the cryptocurrency exchange space, serving over 40 million users globally. The company also sponsors Formula One’s Oracle Red Bull Racing team, further solidifying its presence in the global market.

Recently, Bybit unveiled a new program to offer financial protection to users affected by fraudulent activities on the exchange. Dubbed Bybit P2P Shield, the new service offers financial compensation to eligible users who experience fraud during transactions. The initial rollout is reportedly limited to specific regions, with plans to extend this coverage globally.

Besides that, Bybit recently disclosed its expansion into Latin America. The exchange is registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider and card operator in Argentina. This initiative reportedly made Bybit one of the first to offer a full range of digital asset services in Argentina.

Argentina's recent rollout of the VASP registry marked a step forward in regulating the country's crypto space. Bybit's registration highlighted its intention to follow local regulations.