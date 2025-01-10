Wall Street Crypto Fever Drives OTC Trading to Double in 2024

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Friday, 10/01/2025 | 13:56 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • In the same time frame, stablecoin transactions grew 147% year-over-year, according to the Finery Markets report.
  • The market expects accelerated institutional adoption in 2025, supported by favorable regulatory developments and expanded financial products.
The cryptocurrency over-the-counter (OTC) market experienced unprecedented growth in 2024, with trading volumes more than doubling amid strong institutional adoption and favorable market conditions.

Total OTC trading volume surged 106% year-over-year, while stablecoin transactions saw an even more dramatic increase of 147%, according to a comprehensive analysis of 4 million spot trades conducted by Finery Markets.

From Skeptics to Believers: Wall Street's Crypto Evolution

The landscape of institutional crypto trading transformed dramatically throughout 2024, culminating in Bitcoin's breakthrough above $100,000 in December. This milestone coincided with the successful launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which proved transformative for the market structure. Notably, U.S. Bitcoin ETF inflows surpassed those of gold ETFs, marking what Finery Markets describes as “the most successful exchange-traded product launch in history.”

Traditional financial institutions demonstrated a significant shift in their approach to digital assets, moving from skepticism to acceptance. The fourth quarter particularly highlighted this transformation, as post-election sentiment drove remarkable growth across all major cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin trading expanded by 80% year-over-year, while Ethereum volumes surged by 187%, and stablecoin activity grew by an impressive 191%.

Quarterly Performance and Record-Breaking Periods

The year showed consistent growth momentum, with each quarter presenting unique dynamics. The fourth quarter emerged as the strongest performer, achieving a 177% year-over-year growth in total OTC volumes.

“Q4 trading activity significantly outpaced all other quarters. Q2, benefiting from the successful BTC ETF launches, was the only other quarter to achieve triple-digit growth at 110%. Q1 and Q3 followed with growth rates of 80% and 78%, respectively,” Finery Markets added.

The company recently revealed that it partnered with Wintermute, a global algorithmic trading firm, which in November 2024 completed the first RFQ trade on Finery Markets' crypto ECN platform.

Konstantin Shulga
Konstantin Shulga, CEO and Co-Founder of Finery Markets

“The institutional surge came as no surprise to us, as we designed our trading infrastructure from the start to meet the needs of institutional players, anticipating wider adoption,” Konstantin Shulga, Finery Markets CEO and Co-Founder, commented for Finance Magnates.

Stablecoins Reshape Global Finance

Stablecoins cemented their position as the crucial bridge between traditional and digital finance in 2024. Transaction volumes surpassed those of Visa, demonstrating their essential role in facilitating global business operations. The 147% year-over-year growth in stablecoin transactions underscores the limitations of traditional banking infrastructure in meeting modern market demands.

“Transaction volumes exceeded those of Visa, underscoring their utility in the fast-paced global business environment and exposing the limitations of legacy banking infrastructure in meeting growing market demands,” the report further said.

Altcoin Renaissance

The institutional appetite for altcoins also showed expansion, with their market share more than doubling to 29% of total trading volume, up from 13% in 2023. Solana emerged as the year's standout performer, recording a ninefold increase in trading activity, with an exceptional 43-fold surge in the fourth quarter alone. Litecoin maintained its strong position among institutional investors, achieving a 149% increase over the year.

“In 2024, altcoins accounted for 29% of the total trading volume compared to 13% last year,” Finery Markets added. “Our tech architecture is designed to enable our customers to trade with liquidity providers using credit lines while offering flexible risk management options. All trades are executed on a credit-screened basis to ensure that risk limits are checked before the trade is made.”

Institutional Crypto's Next Frontier

The market structure appears poised for further evolution in 2025, with several key trends emerging. The potential implementation of crypto-backed loans by institutions could unlock new investment opportunities, while tokenized traditional assets are expected to gain significant traction. This could fundamentally reshape global trading strategies as markets adapt to 24/7 trading and improved liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets.

“We anticipate a continued strengthening of market structures, driven by regulatory developments. This evolution will lead to a more balanced risk distribution and further diversification of the trade cycle,” Finery Markets commented for Finance Magnates. “A significant number of new companies and businesses are being established in key financial hubs such as Singapore, the UAE, London, and various European cities, particularly with the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation leading the way.”

Finery Markets partnered back in October 2024 with technology and digital asset liquidity provider Stillman Digital to expand its pool of global liquidity providers.

“A potential BTC Reserve implementation could trigger global shifts as countries and corporations abandon 'zero exposure' strategies,” the report concluded.

European markets face particular scrutiny as MiCA regulations unfold, potentially creating challenges for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cryptocurrency exchanges. These regulatory developments may drive innovation in broker-dealer business models and accelerate the adoption of advanced technology solutions.

