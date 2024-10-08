Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> CryptoCurrency
> Finery Markets Expands Liquidity Pool, Partners With $20 Billion Volume Provider

Finery Markets Expands Liquidity Pool, Partners With $20 Billion Volume Provider

Tuesday, 08/10/2024 | 10:59 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Both companies aim to boost trading volumes and liquidity options for institutional clients.
  • During Q2 2024 alone, Stillman Digital facilitated over $5 billion in trading volumes.
finery markets

Finery Markets, a non-custodial crypto ECN and SaaS trading platform provider, has announced a new partnership with technology and digital asset liquidity provider Stillman Digital. This collaboration is set to expand Finery Markets' pool of global liquidity providers and enhance trading options for institutional clients.

Finery Markets Expands Liquidity Pool with Stillman Digital Partnership

Konstantin Shulga, Co-Founder and CEO of Finery Markets, Source: LinkedIn

Stillman Digital, which has facilitated over $20 billion in trade volume since 2021, will now offer its liquidity solutions through Finery Markets' platform. The partnership is expected to further increase Stillman Digital's trading volumes, which exceeded $5 billion in Q2 2024 alone.

“With Stillman Digital on board, our liquidity takers—including payment companies, OTC desks, brokers, and digital asset firms—will benefit from competitive pricing across a diverse range of asset pairs,” Konstantin Shulga, Finery Markets CEO, commented.

A July analysis by Finery Markets, examining two million institutional spot trades, revealed a marked increase in institutional investors' interest in digital assets. This uptick in engagement aligns with recent approvals of crypto-related investment products, such as the successful introduction of a Bitcoin ETF.

crypto volumes

The collaboration will integrate Stillman Digital's services, including electronic trade execution, market making, OTC block trading, and on/off-ramp solutions, into Finery Markets' product suite. This includes FM Marketplace, FM Liquidity Match, and FM Whitelabel.

Jack West, Stillman Digital Co-Founder
Jack West, Stillman Digital Co-Founder

Finery Markets, established in 2019, currently serves over 100 global businesses in the digital asset space across more than 35 countries. The company's platform offers a hybrid, crypto-native ECN that allows trading through an aggregated order book or RFQ system.

"By integrating with Finery Markets, we will be offering our liquidity solutions and trading services to a broader customer base,” Jack West, Stillman Digital Co-Founder, added. “We believe that crypto ECNs represent a dynamic market structure component that will foster innovation and enable us to enhance our market footprint by delivering the most competitive pricing available within their ecosystem."

Finery Markets was the first crypto ECN to receive SOC 2 Type 1 certification. Earlier in the year, the company also initiated a partnership with Hidden Road. This collaboration features the integration of Finery Markets' flagship offering, FM Liquidity Match, into Hidden Road’s operations, which mainly focus on prime brokerage services for cryptocurrency spot transactions.

Finery Markets, a non-custodial crypto ECN and SaaS trading platform provider, has announced a new partnership with technology and digital asset liquidity provider Stillman Digital. This collaboration is set to expand Finery Markets' pool of global liquidity providers and enhance trading options for institutional clients.

Finery Markets Expands Liquidity Pool with Stillman Digital Partnership

Konstantin Shulga, Co-Founder and CEO of Finery Markets, Source: LinkedIn

Stillman Digital, which has facilitated over $20 billion in trade volume since 2021, will now offer its liquidity solutions through Finery Markets' platform. The partnership is expected to further increase Stillman Digital's trading volumes, which exceeded $5 billion in Q2 2024 alone.

“With Stillman Digital on board, our liquidity takers—including payment companies, OTC desks, brokers, and digital asset firms—will benefit from competitive pricing across a diverse range of asset pairs,” Konstantin Shulga, Finery Markets CEO, commented.

A July analysis by Finery Markets, examining two million institutional spot trades, revealed a marked increase in institutional investors' interest in digital assets. This uptick in engagement aligns with recent approvals of crypto-related investment products, such as the successful introduction of a Bitcoin ETF.

crypto volumes

The collaboration will integrate Stillman Digital's services, including electronic trade execution, market making, OTC block trading, and on/off-ramp solutions, into Finery Markets' product suite. This includes FM Marketplace, FM Liquidity Match, and FM Whitelabel.

Jack West, Stillman Digital Co-Founder
Jack West, Stillman Digital Co-Founder

Finery Markets, established in 2019, currently serves over 100 global businesses in the digital asset space across more than 35 countries. The company's platform offers a hybrid, crypto-native ECN that allows trading through an aggregated order book or RFQ system.

"By integrating with Finery Markets, we will be offering our liquidity solutions and trading services to a broader customer base,” Jack West, Stillman Digital Co-Founder, added. “We believe that crypto ECNs represent a dynamic market structure component that will foster innovation and enable us to enhance our market footprint by delivering the most competitive pricing available within their ecosystem."

Finery Markets was the first crypto ECN to receive SOC 2 Type 1 certification. Earlier in the year, the company also initiated a partnership with Hidden Road. This collaboration features the integration of Finery Markets' flagship offering, FM Liquidity Match, into Hidden Road’s operations, which mainly focus on prime brokerage services for cryptocurrency spot transactions.

Topics
crypto
ecn
finery markets
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1842 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1842 Articles
  • 41 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

CryptoCurrency

Featured Videos

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
More Videos

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

  • Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}