UAE Updates Crypto Laws, Exempts Transactions from Value-Added Tax

Monday, 07/10/2024 | 13:36 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The exemption covers the exchange and transfer of ownership of digital assets.
  • The changes apply retrospectively to transactions dating back to January 1, 2018.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) exempted all crypto transactions from value-added tax (VAT), effectively treating cryptocurrencies similarly to traditional financial services. This tax exemption reportedly aims to clarify the regulatory status of the sector.

Regulating Crypto

The new tax exemption, effective November 15, 2024, was announced by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA). The Arabic version of the announcement was released on October 2 and the English translation on October 4, Coindesk reported.

By exempting crypto transactions from the standard 5% VAT, the UAE government aims to align digital assets with traditional financial services, which often enjoy similar exemptions. This regulatory update covers the exchange and transfer of ownership of digital assets, meaning that all cryptocurrency conversions and transfers will be free from the VAT burden.

The FTA defined virtual assets as digital representations of value that can be traded or used for investment purposes, distinguishing them from fiat currencies or financial securities. The updated regulations have brought about clarity by formally exempting virtual assets from VAT, according to a section of the country's regulations.

The changes reportedly apply retrospectively to transactions dating back to January 1, 2018. This means that businesses dealing with cryptocurrencies must reassess their VAT obligations for the past years, as these transactions are now exempt from VAT.

Broader Regulatory Context

The UAE’s approach to virtual assets reflects its broader ambition to become a regional hub for digital finance and blockchain technologies. By exempting digital asset transactions from VAT, the government is taking another step to foster an environment conducive to crypto and blockchain innovation.

Recent reports show that the UAE is quickly growing into a global technology hub, attracting Asian tech professionals. Capital.com's findings highlighted that 81% of Asian tech experts view the region as an important tech destination.

The UAE surpasses traditional favorites like Germany and Hong Kong in appeal, with nearly half of the surveyed professionals expressing a willingness to relocate there. The survey was conducted across Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and India.

Favorable government policies are among the factors driving the growth of the UAE as a tech hub. 76% of respondents believe the UAE offers a conducive environment for tech development.

