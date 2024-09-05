Existing Rules Don't "Describe Leveraged Tokens": CFTC's Pham after Uniswap Settlement

The CFTC charged Uniswap with offering "illegal" leveraged tokens.
Two CFTC Commissioners, Caroline Pham and Summer Mersinger, expressed their dissent against the regulatory order.
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission charged decentralised exchange (DEX) developer Uniswap Labs with offering illegal leveraged and margined commodities transactions. The two parties simultaneously settled the charges with a payment of $175,000. Meanwhile, CFTC's Commissioner, Caroline Pham, dissented the order, pointing out that the existing rules does not specify characteristics of "leveraged tokens" and expressed a concern over the regulator "ever-expanding jurisdictional overreach."
Leveraged Tokens Are Illegal on Unregistered Platforms
According to Wednesday's announcement, the regulatory action also includes a cease-and-desist order to prevent Uniswap from further violating the Commodity Exchange Act.
The regulator highlighted that Uniswap developed a protocol and interface allowing "non-Eligible Contract Participants" and institutional users in the United States and abroad to trade digital assets through the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol allowed users to create and trade with hundreds of liquidity pools, consisting of matched pairs of digital assets valued against each other. It also included a limited number of leveraged tokens, which provided leveraged exposure to digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The CFTC finds these leveraged tokens to be leveraged or margined commodity transactions that did not result in actual delivery within 28 days. Thus, these leveraged tokens can only be offered to "non-Eligible Contract Participants" on a board of trade that has been designated or registered by the CFTC as a contract market. However, Uniswap is not a CFTC-registered contract market.
"Today's action demonstrates once again that the Division of Enforcement will vigorously enforce the CEA as digital asset platforms and DeFi ecosystems evolve," said the CFTC's Director of Enforcement, Ian McGinley. "DeFi operators must be vigilant to ensure that transactions comply with the law."
Two Dissenting Voices
However, two CFTC Commissioners, Caroline Pham and Summer Mersinger, dissented against the regulator's order concerning the decentralised exchange protocol. Notably, both are aligned with the Republican political party. There are five CFTC Commissioners, including the Chair, of whom a majority of three align with the Democratic Party.
"There is no evidence in the administrative record that describes the specific terms and/or characteristics of the 'Leveraged Tokens' as characterised in the settlement order," Commissioner Pham wrote in her dissent. "I am concerned that the Commission's ever-expanding jurisdictional overreach continues to perpetuate a lack of regulatory clarity, not only regarding digital assets, but more significantly, for our cash commodity markets."
"Given that the CEA and CFTC rules were written for traditional, centralised market infrastructure providers and intermediaries," noted Commissioner Mersinger, adding that "it was my hope that one day soon the Commission would consider rulemaking, or at the very least guidance, making clear how DeFi protocols could comply with them."
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission charged decentralised exchange (DEX) developer Uniswap Labs with offering illegal leveraged and margined commodities transactions. The two parties simultaneously settled the charges with a payment of $175,000. Meanwhile, CFTC's Commissioner, Caroline Pham, dissented the order, pointing out that the existing rules does not specify characteristics of "leveraged tokens" and expressed a concern over the regulator "ever-expanding jurisdictional overreach."
Leveraged Tokens Are Illegal on Unregistered Platforms
According to Wednesday's announcement, the regulatory action also includes a cease-and-desist order to prevent Uniswap from further violating the Commodity Exchange Act.
The regulator highlighted that Uniswap developed a protocol and interface allowing "non-Eligible Contract Participants" and institutional users in the United States and abroad to trade digital assets through the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol allowed users to create and trade with hundreds of liquidity pools, consisting of matched pairs of digital assets valued against each other. It also included a limited number of leveraged tokens, which provided leveraged exposure to digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The CFTC finds these leveraged tokens to be leveraged or margined commodity transactions that did not result in actual delivery within 28 days. Thus, these leveraged tokens can only be offered to "non-Eligible Contract Participants" on a board of trade that has been designated or registered by the CFTC as a contract market. However, Uniswap is not a CFTC-registered contract market.
"Today's action demonstrates once again that the Division of Enforcement will vigorously enforce the CEA as digital asset platforms and DeFi ecosystems evolve," said the CFTC's Director of Enforcement, Ian McGinley. "DeFi operators must be vigilant to ensure that transactions comply with the law."
Two Dissenting Voices
However, two CFTC Commissioners, Caroline Pham and Summer Mersinger, dissented against the regulator's order concerning the decentralised exchange protocol. Notably, both are aligned with the Republican political party. There are five CFTC Commissioners, including the Chair, of whom a majority of three align with the Democratic Party.
"There is no evidence in the administrative record that describes the specific terms and/or characteristics of the 'Leveraged Tokens' as characterised in the settlement order," Commissioner Pham wrote in her dissent. "I am concerned that the Commission's ever-expanding jurisdictional overreach continues to perpetuate a lack of regulatory clarity, not only regarding digital assets, but more significantly, for our cash commodity markets."
"Given that the CEA and CFTC rules were written for traditional, centralised market infrastructure providers and intermediaries," noted Commissioner Mersinger, adding that "it was my hope that one day soon the Commission would consider rulemaking, or at the very least guidance, making clear how DeFi protocols could comply with them."
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”
Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”
Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”
Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”
Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”
Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”