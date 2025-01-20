Why Is Bitcoin Up? BTC Price Tests New ATH Ahead of Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Bitcoin's price is surging, reaching levels above $109,000, the highest in history.
Donald Trump is once again fueling euphoria in the cryptocurrency market, with BTC gaining over 60% since the U.S. elections.
Find out why Bitcoin is surging and explore the current BTC price technical analysis and predictions.
Bitcoin (BTC)
price surged to an unprecedented, new all-time high (ATH) of $109,350 early
Monday, January 20, 2025, as cryptocurrency markets rallied hours before Donald
Trump's scheduled inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.
In the
background, there was a sharp rise in the new TRUMP crypto token, which surged
over the past weekend, along with the broader digital asset market. Let’s
explore why Bitcoin’s price is going up.
Why Is Bitcoin Price Up Today?
BTC Jumps 6% Awaiting Donald Trump
The world's
largest cryptocurrency jumped more than 6% in early Asian trading on Monday,
surpassing its previous record of $108,000 set in December 2024. The digital
asset has maintained strong momentum, trading at $107,518 at press time,
earlier reaching a new ATH of $109,350 at Binance.
"Turning the pages with the new administration, we’re seeing a stark shift from outright hostility to full support," Tom Trowbridge, Co-Founder & CEO of Fluence, commented for Finance Magnates. "The appointment of David Sacks as the 'crypto czar' clearly signals a pro-crypto stance. The Crypto Reserve has the potential to set off a race among other countries to accumulate Bitcoin and other assets, and the US’s crypto-friendly policies will likely drive pro-crypto legislation globally."
As a result
of these gains, the broader cryptocurrency market is also on the rise. Ethereum
has added 3.5% in 24 hours, trading at nearly $3,400, while XRP is up 2%,
reaching $3.20. Leading the gains is Chainlink, which has surged 15%, climbing
to $26.50.
Bitcoin Technical
Analysis, BTC in Price Discovery Mode
Bitcoin tested
a new record price, but the previous ATH from mid-December still seems to act
as significant resistance. This is evident as the price, after reaching
historical highs, has pulled back below the psychological barrier of $108,000.
However,
bulls can still rely on several key support levels on the BTC chart. Here
are the major supports:
$104,000 – Highs from
early December
$102,400 – Local highs from the start of 2025
$99,500 – A level marked by mid-November's local
highs, close to the psychological threshold of $100,000
$92,300 – A major support strengthened by the 38.2%
Fibonacci retracement and the lower boundary of a consolidation zone lasting
over two months
In my view,
only a drop below this final support level (and the $90,000 mark) could signal
a deeper correction for Bitcoin's price. Any movements above these levels seem
to me like a temporary breather and an opportunity to buy at slightly lower
prices.
TRUMP Token Shakes Up the
Cryptocurrency Market
Just before
the presidential inauguration, the
"OFFICIAL TRUMP" token, ticker TRUMP, is also making waves,
reaching levels above $70 on Sunday. Trump announced the token's launch through
his official Truth Social and X accounts, assuring skeptics that the coin is
indeed tied to him. Accompanied by the statement "WINNING," the
announcement described the token as a celebration of his ideals and leadership.
For a brief
period, TRUMP was among the top ten largest cryptocurrencies by market
capitalization. However, following a recent correction and a price drop to $58,
it now ranks 18th, with a market cap of just under $11.7 billion and an
exceptionally high trading volume of $52 billion.
"Besides the newly friendly crypto regulatory environment, the administration’s cost-conscious and tech-friendly initiatives should also help drive the adoption of crypto projects, especially in decentralized cloud and other DePIN sectors, which have the potential to save the government substantial funds," Trowbridge added.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
2025: How Will Trump Influence the Market?
Merchant adoption and impact of 2024 halving event
Standard
Chartered
$200,000
Institutional inflows and regulatory clarity through spot ETFs
Tom Lee
(Fundstrat)
$250,000
Bitcoin supply shortage on exchanges
Arthur Hayes
(BitMEX)
$175,000
Traditional
finance capital inflow
It appears
that these are not the most optimistic projections for Bitcoin. Late last year,
I tried to answer the question: “Will
Bitcoin hit $1 million?” Jeff Park, Head of Alpha Strategies at Bitwise
Asset Management, noted that this could happen if the U.S. government adopted
Bitcoin as part of its reserve strategy. However, he currently estimates the
likelihood of this scenario at just 10%.
He
suggested that Bitcoin could gradually move toward seven-figure valuations,
potentially achieving this milestone within the next five years.
Bitcoin Price, FAQ
Why is Bitcoin surging right
now?
Bitcoin's price has surged to a new all-time high of
$109,350 due to market optimism surrounding the inauguration of Donald Trump as
the 47th U.S. President. Anticipation of pro-crypto policies under his
administration, such as a potential strategic national Bitcoin reserve, has
driven significant market enthusiasm.
Why is Bitcoin predicted to go
up?
Bitcoin is predicted to rise further due to several key factors.
Institutional adoption continues to grow, with major financial institutions
like Standard Chartered and analysts such as Tim Draper highlighting increased
interest. Additionally, the 2024 halving event has led to a reduction in
Bitcoin supply on exchanges, creating supply constraints that support price
increases.
How much is $100 Bitcoin worth
right now?
As of January 20, 2025, $100
worth of Bitcoin would be equivalent to approximately 0.000913 BTC, given the
current price of $109,350 per Bitcoin.
What is the expected price of
Bitcoin in 2025?
The expected price of Bitcoin in 2025 varies based on expert projections,
ranging from $175,000 to $250,000. Analysts like Tim Draper and Tom Lee predict
Bitcoin could reach $250,000, citing factors such as merchant adoption, the
impact of the 2024 halving event, and a supply shortage on exchanges.
Standard Chartered forecasts a price of $200,000, driven by institutional
inflows and regulatory clarity through spot ETFs. Meanwhile, Arthur Hayes
projects a more conservative target of $175,000, highlighting traditional
finance capital inflows as a key factor.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
How Modern Consumer Habits Are Transforming Global Payments
How Modern Consumer Habits Are Transforming Global Payments
How Modern Consumer Habits Are Transforming Global Payments
How Modern Consumer Habits Are Transforming Global Payments
How Modern Consumer Habits Are Transforming Global Payments
How Modern Consumer Habits Are Transforming Global Payments
The evolution of consumer expectations is reshaping the payments sphere worldwide. From seamless in-store purchases to instant cross-border transfers, the demand for secure and frictionless payment solutions is transforming how businesses and financial institutions approach transactions. But what does this mean for the future of payments, and how can organizations keep up?
On December 4, 2024, Finance Magnates, in partnership with @Visa Direct, hosted a live webinar dedicated to exploring these pressing questions. Industry experts will provided actionable insights into the trends, challenges, and opportunities in global payments, equipping attendees with the tools they need heading into 2025.
DISCLAIMER:
The views and opinions expressed in this webinar are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent (including, but not limited to their respective parent companies or affiliates). The views and opinions expressed are based upon information the speakers consider reliable and are intended for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for operational, marketing, legal, technical, tax, financial or other advice. No party (speaker or the entities they represent) makes any warranty or representation as to the completeness or accuracy of the information within this webinar, nor assumes any liability or responsibility that may result from reliance on such information. The information contained herein is not intended as investment or legal advice, and readers are encouraged to seek the advice of a competent professional where such advice is required.
#FinanceMagnates #VisaDirect #GlobalPayments #FutureOfPayments #PaymentsInnovation #CrossBorderPayments #SecurePayments #SeamlessTransactions #FinancialInsights #PaymentsTrends #WebinarRecap #BusinessFinance #DigitalPayments #FintechInsights #Payments2025
