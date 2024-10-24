Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Coinbase Named Official Partner of Canadian Football League

Thursday, 24/10/2024 | 18:31 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • CFL fans will reportedly participate in crypto-related promotions.
  • These reportedly include $25 in Bitcoin for trading on the Coinbase app or website.
Coinbase was named official partner of the Canadian Football League and the 111th Grey Cup, the crypto exchange announced today (Thursday). As part of the deal, Coinbase will sponsor the 111th Grey Cup and the highly anticipated coin toss during the November event in Vancouver.

Bringing Crypto Closer to CFL Fans

According to the top crypto exchange, this partnership targets the growing crypto adoption in Canada, where an estimated five million people, about 13% of the population, are reportedly involved in the crypto space. The CFL's partnership deal with Coinbase reportedly marks the first time a major Canadian sports league has officially entered the world of cryptocurrency.

Commenting about the partnership, Lucas Matheson, the CEO of Coinbase Canada, said: “The CFL is one of Canada’s most celebrated sports leagues, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them. Together, we aim to deepen Canadians’ connection with crypto and provide them with the tools and opportunities to participate in the digital economy, increasing economic freedom across Canada in the process.”

Following the collaboration, the entities have invited CFL fans to take part in the crypto economy through Coinbase's promotional offers. Fans who make their first trade on the Coinbase app or website will reportedly receive $25 in Bitcoin as part of the kickoff to this partnership.

Bitcoin Prizes

Furthermore, fans scanning QR codes will have chances to win Bitcoin prizes, regular season tickets, or even a grand prize of $50,000 in Bitcoin and an all-inclusive trip to the 112th Grey Cup in 2024.

The Grey Cup will feature additional fan engagement, including the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, headlined by the Jonas Brothers. With over 100 years of history, the Grey Cup is one of Canada's renowned annual events.

In another major sports sponsorship deal, Coinbase expandedits partnership with the German football club Borussia Dortmund (BVB) with the commencement of the 2024–2025 football season. According to the official announcement, the sponsorship deal was originally signed in July 2022 and will reportedly be in place for the next three years.

The US-based digital asset exchange has access to advertisement rights at BVB’s official stadium, Signal Iduna Park, under the previous agreement. The venue, reportedly has a capacity of more than 80,000 fans, featured the exchange’ branding, including on the perimeter banners and cam carpets.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
