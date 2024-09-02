BlockDAG Signs Second Football Deal: Sponsors Inter Milan for “Multi-Million Dollar”

It was the second sports deal for BlockDAG and the second crypto sponsor for Inter Milan.
Under the terms, BlockDAG branding will appear across San Siro stadium and the club’s social media.
BlockDAG has managed to capture the spotlight again with its second big-ticket football deal, the latest being the crypto company’s partnership with Italian giant Inter Milan. Although the exact financials of the deal were not revealed, it was labelled a “multi-million dollar sponsorship deal.”
“This collaboration not only enhances our brand but also positions us at the forefront of blockchain adoption in mainstream sports,” said Antony Turner, CEO of BlockDAG, about the recent sponsorship with the Italian football club.
Under the terms of the deal with Inter Milan, BlockDAG will gain marketing opportunities from the stands and screens in the club’s San Siro stadium, which can accommodate 75,817 spectators. The branding will appear on the big screen, and LED wall advertising will be used during Inter Milan’s home matches. The official announcement pointed out that the “branding will extend beyond the pitch… [into] other key areas of the club’s facilities.”
Further, the crypto company will also promote its brand on the club’s official social media channels, which will even feature star players. Inter Milan has 32 million followers on Facebook, 12.5 million followers on Instagram, 3 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), and 1.44 million subscribers on YouTube.
An Italian Giant
Inter Milan was founded in 1908 and is one of the Italian football giants, having lifted the domestic league trophy last season. It also participates in the pan-European Champions League; however, BlockDAG’s partnership seems to be limited to the domestic league, except for the social media exposure.
“Teaming up with Inter Milan, a club with a storied history and a massive following, is a significant milestone for BlockDAG as we have the privilege to support such a legendary football club both on and off the field,” Turner added.
BlockDAG has managed to capture the spotlight again with its second big-ticket football deal, the latest being the crypto company’s partnership with Italian giant Inter Milan. Although the exact financials of the deal were not revealed, it was labelled a “multi-million dollar sponsorship deal.”
“This collaboration not only enhances our brand but also positions us at the forefront of blockchain adoption in mainstream sports,” said Antony Turner, CEO of BlockDAG, about the recent sponsorship with the Italian football club.
Under the terms of the deal with Inter Milan, BlockDAG will gain marketing opportunities from the stands and screens in the club’s San Siro stadium, which can accommodate 75,817 spectators. The branding will appear on the big screen, and LED wall advertising will be used during Inter Milan’s home matches. The official announcement pointed out that the “branding will extend beyond the pitch… [into] other key areas of the club’s facilities.”
Further, the crypto company will also promote its brand on the club’s official social media channels, which will even feature star players. Inter Milan has 32 million followers on Facebook, 12.5 million followers on Instagram, 3 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), and 1.44 million subscribers on YouTube.
An Italian Giant
Inter Milan was founded in 1908 and is one of the Italian football giants, having lifted the domestic league trophy last season. It also participates in the pan-European Champions League; however, BlockDAG’s partnership seems to be limited to the domestic league, except for the social media exposure.
“Teaming up with Inter Milan, a club with a storied history and a massive following, is a significant milestone for BlockDAG as we have the privilege to support such a legendary football club both on and off the field,” Turner added.
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
Crypto.com Rolls Out Retail Services in over 90 Countries with Standard Chartered
Featured Videos
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands