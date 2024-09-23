Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Bitfarms Reaches Settlement with Riot, Restructures Board of Directors

Bitfarms Reaches Settlement with Riot, Restructures Board of Directors

Monday, 23/09/2024 | 17:04 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Amy Freedman has been appointed to Bitfarms' board.
  • Bitfarms plans to propose an expansion of its board from five to six members at an upcoming special shareholder meeting.
Bitcoin Mining

After months of disputes, Bitcoin miners Bitfarms and Riot Platforms have resolved their differences, leading to changes in Bitfarms' Board of Directors. In the settlement, announced on September 23, Andrés Finkielsztain has stepped down from Bitfarms' board.

Board Restructuring

Finkielsztain's departure paves the way for the appointment of Amy Freedman, who will join both the Governance and Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee. This move reflects Bitfarms' strategy to refresh its leadership team with diverse perspectives and expertise.

Additionally, the settlement includes an agreement that prohibits Riot from taking further hostile actions against Bitfarms until the 2026 annual meeting. This arrangement means Riot, which holds a significant stake in Bitfarms, will not increase its ownership above a specified threshold or propose additional board changes in the interim.

Speaking about the agreement, Ben Gagnon, the Chief Executive Officer of Bitfarms, said: "We are pleased to reach this agreement with Riot and look forward to turning our full attention to executing our growth strategy. We remain focused on diversifying the business beyond Bitcoin mining into exciting and synergistic new areas like energy generation, energy trading, heat recycling, and other high-value revenue streams like HPC/AI."

Bitfarms Eyes Growth Strategy

In the upcoming special shareholder meeting, Bitfarms will propose expanding its board from five to six members. Shareholders will also vote on the nomination of an independent director to fill this newly created position.

Bitfarms also expressed confidence in the agreement's potential to enhance strategic oversight. He acknowledged Finkielsztain's contributions during his tenure and welcomed Freedman's experience in public company advisement.

Expect ongoing updates as this story evolves.

CryptoCurrency

