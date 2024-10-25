Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> CryptoCurrency
> Bitcoin Gets Legal Backing in Pennsylvania as House Passes Crypto Bill

Bitcoin Gets Legal Backing in Pennsylvania as House Passes Crypto Bill

Friday, 25/10/2024 | 13:49 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The bill received strong bipartisan support in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, passing with a vote of 176 to 26.
  • It focuses on the self-custody of digital assets and the use of Bitcoin as a payment method.
bitcoin

US State of Pennsylvania recently became the latest to pass a bill that aims to bring clarity to the world of crypto space, Fox Business reported. The legislation came as the federal government continues to debate how to regulate cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed House Bill 2481, also known as the Bitcoin Rights Bill.

A Major Step Toward Crypto Clarity

The legislation ensures that Pennsylvania residents have the right to self-custody their digital assets and use Bitcoin as a payment method. It also provides guidelines for taxing these transactions. With bipartisan backing, the bill sailed through with a vote of 176 to 26, showing support from both sides of the aisle.

This legislative push comes as federal authorities are still grappling with how to regulate the rapidly growing $2 trillion digital asset market. Uncertainty remains over which federal agency should take the lead, whether it's the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC ), further complicating crypto's regulatory landscape.

Crypto ownership in Pennsylvania has surged in recent years, with approximately 1.5 million residents now holding some form of digital asset. This rise, accounting for roughly 12% of the state's population, reflects the national trend of increased interest in digital assets as a means of investment and transaction.

The Growing Crypto Movement

The bill's sponsor, Republican state Rep. Mike Cabell, described the legislation as a way to secure financial freedom for Pennsylvanians who want to use and invest in digital assets like Bitcoin .

Pennsylvania's move to regulate digital assets aligns with a broader trend seen across the United States. The bill was reportedly crafted with help from the Satoshi Action Fund, a Bitcoin advocacy group that has successfully pushed for similar legislation in 20 other states.

Meanwhile, the ongoing race for the White House between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is also heating up in Pennsylvania. Both candidates are neck and neck in the polls, and the growing community of crypto investors represents a new and important voting bloc.

Meanwhile, investors in the US are reportedly turning to digital assets in record numbers amid the uncertainty related to the upcoming US elections. According to CoinShares’ report, a turn in the opinion polls favoring Republicans, who are perceived as more supportive of digital assets, reportedly boosted Bitcoin and blockchain-related investments.

US State of Pennsylvania recently became the latest to pass a bill that aims to bring clarity to the world of crypto space, Fox Business reported. The legislation came as the federal government continues to debate how to regulate cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed House Bill 2481, also known as the Bitcoin Rights Bill.

A Major Step Toward Crypto Clarity

The legislation ensures that Pennsylvania residents have the right to self-custody their digital assets and use Bitcoin as a payment method. It also provides guidelines for taxing these transactions. With bipartisan backing, the bill sailed through with a vote of 176 to 26, showing support from both sides of the aisle.

This legislative push comes as federal authorities are still grappling with how to regulate the rapidly growing $2 trillion digital asset market. Uncertainty remains over which federal agency should take the lead, whether it's the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC ), further complicating crypto's regulatory landscape.

Crypto ownership in Pennsylvania has surged in recent years, with approximately 1.5 million residents now holding some form of digital asset. This rise, accounting for roughly 12% of the state's population, reflects the national trend of increased interest in digital assets as a means of investment and transaction.

The Growing Crypto Movement

The bill's sponsor, Republican state Rep. Mike Cabell, described the legislation as a way to secure financial freedom for Pennsylvanians who want to use and invest in digital assets like Bitcoin .

Pennsylvania's move to regulate digital assets aligns with a broader trend seen across the United States. The bill was reportedly crafted with help from the Satoshi Action Fund, a Bitcoin advocacy group that has successfully pushed for similar legislation in 20 other states.

Meanwhile, the ongoing race for the White House between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is also heating up in Pennsylvania. Both candidates are neck and neck in the polls, and the growing community of crypto investors represents a new and important voting bloc.

Meanwhile, investors in the US are reportedly turning to digital assets in record numbers amid the uncertainty related to the upcoming US elections. According to CoinShares’ report, a turn in the opinion polls favoring Republicans, who are perceived as more supportive of digital assets, reportedly boosted Bitcoin and blockchain-related investments.

Topics
Bitcoin (BTC)
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1344 Articles
  • 16 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1344 Articles
  • 16 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

CryptoCurrency

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}