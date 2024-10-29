Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Binance Unveils Wealth Management Platform for High-Net-Worth Investors

Tuesday, 29/10/2024 | 18:14 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Wealth managers using Binance Wealth can reportedly oversee client onboarding, including the submission of KYC documents.
  • The platform supports a range of cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Binance

Binance launched Binance Wealth, a solution designed specifically for wealth managers. This initiative enables wealth advisors to integrate cryptocurrency into their services, offering high-net-worth clients a tailored approach to exploring this rapidly evolving asset class.

By providing the necessary infrastructure, Binance Wealth empowers wealth managers to navigate the complexities of crypto investment while maintaining their clients’ autonomy.

Client Onboarding Process

With Binance Wealth, wealth managers can reportedly oversee their clients' onboarding process, including submitting essential Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) documentation to facilitate their transition into the cryptocurrency space.

Once onboarded, clients gain full control over their investments, allowing them to directly manage their portfolios while receiving personalized investment recommendations from their advisors.

Binance Wealth’s user interface features a dashboard that allows wealth managers to monitor their clients’ portfolios effectively. This design reportedly reduces the learning curve for wealth managers transitioning into the crypto space.

Wealth managers using Binance Wealth can expose their clients to a range of cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin and Ethereum . The available options reportedly allow clients to explore various trading and earning options to cater to different investment strategies, whether active or passive.

Addressing Crypto Adoption

By addressing the traditional barriers that have hindered the adoption of digital assets among high-net-worth individuals, Binance is not only enhancing the services available to wealth managers but also facilitating a broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the financial ecosystem.

Last month, Binance launched a pre-market spot trading feature to enable crypto investors to trade digital assets before their official market listing. According to the exchange, this offering allows users to access digital assets generated from selected Launchpool projects before their spot market listings.

Binance mentioned that this approach targeted Launchpool participants and promised to expand the trading space for all Binance users. The feature provides early access to potential investments by enabling users to establish positions before the tokens are listed widely.

In June, Binance relaunched Mastercard payments for crypto purchases. This followed Mastercard’s pause on the service last year due to legal challenges facing the crypto exchange in the US.

According to Binance, the decision was arrived at after reviewing the processes that the crypto giant had implemented. Mastercard launched support for Binance-based purchases on its platform with plans to support other services, such as withdrawals.

