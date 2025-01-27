Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

75% Higher Crypto Ownership Linked to Financial Literacy Bias, Study Finds

Monday, 27/01/2025 | 13:38 GMT by Pedro J. Cuadros and Santiago Carbo-Valverde
  • Cryptocurrencies need knowledge of digital assets, blockchain, and trading platforms, but many investors lack financial literacy.
  • A Funcas-funded Spanish study of 2,000 links financial literacy bias to crypto ownership.
Importance of Financial Literacy

Cryptocurrencies have transformed the financial landscape, captivating tech enthusiasts, investors, and regulators worldwide. However, as digital assets gain prominence, critical questions arise about the role of financial literacy and cognitive biases in shaping investment behaviours.

Empirical evidence underscores that financial literacy significantly influences financial stability by enhancing individual decision-making. People with higher financial literacy make prudent choices, such as budgeting effectively, saving for emergencies, and understanding borrowing costs.

Conversely, low financial literacy often leads to poor decisions, over-indebtedness, and susceptibility to distorted expectations, amplifying systemic risks.

Understanding Crypto Risks Demands Financial Knowledge

Why does financial literacy play a pivotal role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem? The inherent complexity of digital assets like cryptocurrencies necessitates accurate financial knowledge to navigate their risks. Understanding blockchain technology, digital wallets, and trading platforms—all critical components of cryptocurrency investment—requires a level of digital and financial literacy that many investors lack.

Financial Literacy and Crypto

Cryptocurrencies themselves are diverse, ranging from established names like Bitcoin and Ethereum to speculative altcoins. Without the ability to critically assess technology stacks and market trends, investors may fall prey to speculative bubbles or projects with little intrinsic value.

A lack of financial literacy exacerbates these challenges, making it difficult to comprehend the potential consequences of market fluctuations, thereby increasing vulnerability to shocks. The connection between financial literacy and cryptocurrency ownership is particularly significant given the complexity of these assets compared to traditional financial instruments and the risks they pose to financial stability.

Study Links Overconfidence to Crypto Investments

A recent study, Cryptocurrency Ownership and Cognitive Biases in Perceived Financial Literacy, conducted in Spain by Santiago Carbó, Pedro J. Cuadros, and Francisco Rodríguez and funded by Funcas, sheds light on this issue. The research investigates how financial literacy bias—the gap between perceived and actual financial knowledge—affects cryptocurrency ownership.

Based on a survey of over 2,000 participants, the study identifies financial literacy bias as a critical determinant of cryptocurrency ownership, even after controlling for variables such as age, income, and digital activity.

Machine Learning Highlights Crypto Ownership Factors

Using advanced machine learning techniques, the study reveals that individuals who overestimate their financial knowledge are significantly more likely to invest in cryptocurrencies. Specifically, those who overestimated their financial literacy were 75% more likely to hold digital assets compared to those with accurate self-assessments. For every unit increase in financial literacy bias, the odds of owning cryptocurrencies rose by approximately 4.37 times.

Why does this happen? Individuals who overestimate their financial literacy may feel overly confident in facing the complexities of the cryptocurrency market. Cognitive biases, such as confirmation bias, can further reinforce this confidence by leading individuals to focus on information that validates their investment choices while disregarding evidence of potential risks. Addressing these biases is essential for fostering more rational and informed investment behaviour.

Cognitive Biases Fuel Crypto Speculative Bubbles

Interestingly, the study also found that when financial literacy scores were adjusted to account for bias, the likelihood of cryptocurrency ownership decreased by 25.4%. This highlights the importance of accurate self-assessment in mitigating risky investment behaviours.

While cryptocurrency adoption is not inherently harmful, it can pose systemic risks when driven by misinformation or cognitive biases. Cryptocurrencies often attract individuals seeking quick returns, potentially fueling speculative bubbles and increasing market volatility. Such conditions also create opportunities for fraud and scams, further destabilising the financial ecosystem.

Promoting Financial Education to Mitigate Risks

For policymakers and regulators, these findings emphasize the urgency of promoting financial education. Initiatives that address cognitive biases and enhance objective financial literacy can help mitigate risks and encourage responsible investment behaviour. Regulators and industry leaders should collaborate to ensure that investors have access to reliable information and safeguards against misleading claims.

By fostering a culture of financial literacy and addressing cognitive biases, we can help ensure that the cryptocurrency revolution is both inclusive and sustainable. Whether as investors, educators, or policymakers, recognizing the interplay between knowledge, perception, and behaviour is key to succeeding in this dynamic financial landscape.

Francisco Rodríguez also contributed to this article.

About the Author: Pedro J. Cuadros
Pedro J. Cuadros
About the Author: Pedro J. Cuadros
Associate (tenured) professor at CUNEF Universidad (Madrid-Spain) and Economist af Funcas Foundation. PhD. in Economics from the University of Granada (Spain). His research interests lie in Banking and Financial Intermediation. His current research agenda revolves around three main areas: digital banking, banking supervision, and the ecological transition of financial intermediaries. His research work has been published in international journals such as the Journal of Corporate Finance, Journal of Financial Stability, Journal of International Financial Markets, Institutions & Money, European Journal of Finance, Financial Innovation, Research in International Business and Finance, International Review of Economics & Finance, Plos-ONE, and Global Policy. He has been awarded the second prize for research (twice) by the FEF (Financial Studies Foundation) and the research award for the best thesis in Economics by the RADE (Royal Academy of Doctors in Spain).
About the Author: Santiago Carbo-Valverde
Santiago Carbo-Valverde
About the Author: Santiago Carbo-Valverde
Professor of Economics at the University of Valencia (Spain). Director of Financial and Technological Research at Funcas Foundation (Spain)
