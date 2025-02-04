Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

The Ultimate SaaS for Brokers and Traders: Scaling Your Business with B2CORE

Tuesday, 04/02/2025 | 10:38 GMT by FM
  • Join Ivan Navodniy for a live webinar that will take a deep dive into B2CORE.
b2core

Brokers and traders demand the most efficient, flexible, and scalable solutions in 2025. This is where B2CORE comes in, providing a comprehensive user experience and leading SaaS solution that brokers need to function and grow. The advanced client management system checks off the right boxes for all users, offering a robust tool for all trading needs and preferences, and can be seamlessly integrated into any tech stack.

B2CORE offers a complete ecosystem for brokerage firms, combining a powerful CRM, back-office management, and trader-friendly tools in one platform. With customizable dashboards, automated KYC processes, and risk management features, brokers can streamline operations while providing a better experience for their clients. How can your brokerage and your clients benefit from B2CORE?

Whether you’re a startup or an established firm, B2CORE’s solutions give you the flexibility to grow, adjust, or meet any challenge or goal. Join this upcoming live webinar that will cover how the landmark B2CORE platform helps businesses scale, improve efficiency, and enhance trader engagement.

Register for the webinar today!

What to Expect from the Live Webinar

Hosted by Finance Magnates, the webinar will feature Ivan Navodniy, Chief Product Officer at B2CORE, taking place on February 19 at 14:00 (GMT+2). Explore all that B2CORE has to offer for both brokers and traders and how to get the most out of any SaaS solution.

Brokers require the most advanced tools to scale in 2025. Whether you are a newly launched brokerage or an established industry leader, B2CORE has something for your business to streamline its operations, maximize its revenue, and reach its goals.

Attendees can learn how B2CORE helps brokers with its easy user onboarding and smooth financial operations. This also includes which practical tools are on offer to activate and retain traders, with a sneak peek at upcoming features that will improve business performance.

Webinar attendees can hear from Mr. Navodniy and participate in a live Q&A for any queries they may have. This is one discussion you cannot afford to miss, with 2025 already shaping up as an important year in the brokerage space.

About B2CORE

B2CORE is a globally recognized and trusted CRM solution for brokers and exchanges. The advanced platform continues to change the way financial services are delivered through multiple updates and new utilities. Designed to empower financial companies and streamline their operations, B2CCORE platform's enhancements bring a higher level of functionality and efficiency for clients.

