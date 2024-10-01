Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Mark Your Calendars for October 9th: The Official Solidus Ai Tech AI Marketplace Launch
Mark Your Calendars for October 9th: The Official Solidus Ai Tech AI Marketplace Launch

Tuesday, 01/10/2024 | 14:52 GMT
  • The AI Marketplace is more than just a platform – it's a comprehensive ecosystem.
AI

The future of AI is about to take a major leap forward with the launch of the AI Marketplace on October 9th. This game-changing platform, powered by SambaNova Systems, is set to revolutionize how we interact with AI technologies, making them accessible to businesses and developers alike.

What is the AI TECH AI Marketplace?

The AI Marketplace is more than just a platform – it's a comprehensive ecosystem designed to democratize access to advanced AI tools. From cutting-edge AI models to bespoke solutions, it will offer developers and enterprises a one-stop shop for integrating AI into their operations. This marketplace eliminates traditional barriers such as high costs and complex infrastructure requirements.

Official Countdown Page: AI Marketplace

The marketplace and all the solutions on it will be made available for free to users for a limited time period.

Key Product Segments:

  1. Foundational AI Models: open-source LLMs and multimodal models, will be available via APIs powered by SambaNova for fast, cost-effective inferencing, or as self-deployable options from the Compute Marketplace with easy GPU deployment.
  2. AI Agents: Agents built by the Marketplace community on top of the foundational models which can be subscribed to by application and software developers in order to integrate these agents into their solutions.
  3. Standalone AI Applications: Tailored to specific customer requests or generally applicable AI Applications built on top of the previous two layers which can be used by the marketplace users on a subscription or one-time purchase basis

At its core, SambaNova Systems, a pioneer in AI computing, provides the marketplace with unparalleled processing power and efficiency, ensuring access to the most advanced AI technologies.

Exclusive Developer Benefits

Developers can bypass costly infrastructure with pre-deployed models powered by SambaNova, and fine-tuning capabilities will be available soon for custom solutions. The perpetual burn mechanism on the AI (and Compute) marketplaces ensure that the tokens earned by developers can increase in value over time with decrease in supply and increase in demand, potentially enabling them to multiply the results of their efforts.

AVA Chatbot

One of the initial offerings, the AVA Chatbot, will give users access to cutting-edge models like Llama 3.1. In the near future, this will expand to Llama 3.2, with blazing-fast response times and up-to-date information through connected search tools. Importantly, user data is never stored, ensuring complete privacy.

What’s Next?

The October 9th launch of the AI Marketplace is just the beginning, followed by the Compute Marketplaceand Datacenter launch. The Compute Marketplace will provide access to high-performance computing resources, while the Datacenter will power AI computations, enabling large-scale projects.

Learn more about our offerings: Solidus AI Tech

How to Access the AI Marketplace?

The $AITECH token is the exclusive gateway to accessing the services available on our AI marketplace. All payments, including fiat, are converted into $AITECH, giving users the on platform credits needed to unlock cutting-edge tools, services, and resources. To tap into the full potential of AI innovation, $AITECH is the key.

1 $AITECH = 1 $USDAI

Solidus Ai Tech AI Marketplace utilizes a credit point system (USDAI) to shield users from cryptocurrency fluctuations, ensuring you get what you pay for.

Don’t miss the launch, explore here: AI Marketplace

About Solidus AI Tech

Solidus AI Tech, established in 2021, operates an eco-friendly 8,000 sq ft HPC data centre in Europe. Powered by $AITECH, the world's first deflationary AI infrastructure token, it provides access to AI & Compute Marketplaces and the AITECH Launchpad. Headquartered in Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Learn more at aitech.io or contact admin@aitech.io. Follow Solidus Ai Tech on Linkedin and on X.

AI
