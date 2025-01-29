Virtu Financial Q4 Trading Income Soars 104% on Strong Volumes

Virtu Financial closed 2024 on a high note, posting a remarkable surge in earnings as market volatility fueled trading activity. The firm reported a substantial 104% year-over-year jump in trading income for the fourth quarter, reaching $544 million.

Net income soared to $176.1 million, a dramatic rise from just $6.7 million in the same period last year. Revenue was up 55.7% to $834.3 million, reportedly due to the company's taking advantage of a strong trading environment and delivering robust returns to shareholders.

Trading Income and Profitability Surge

Virtu’s Q4 results reflected significant gains across key financial metrics. The company’s total revenue for the quarter hit $834.3 million, a sharp rise from $536 million a year ago.

Trading income more than doubled, driven by heightened market-making activity. Adjusted EBITDA surged 186.4% to $283.5 million, while Normalized Adjusted Net Income jumped 313.5% to $182.2 million. Earnings per share also saw a dramatic increase, reaching $1.03 compared to just $0.05 in Q4 2023.

For the full year, Virtu’s total revenue grew 25.4% to $2.87 billion, while net income reached $534.5 million, an 102.5% jump from 2023. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA for the year stood at $918.7 million, marking a 61.7% increase.

Virtu remained committed to returning capital to shareholders, executing $57.1 million in share buybacks during Q4, bringing its full-year repurchases to $172.2 million. Since launching its buyback program in 2020, the firm has repurchased 50.7 million shares, totaling $1.3 billion.

Market-Making and Execution Services

Additionally, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on March 17, 2025, reinforcing the company’s focus on shareholder returns. Virtu operates in two key segments: Market making and execution services. Market Making, which involves providing liquidity in various asset classes, drove much of the firm’s trading income growth.

Execution Services, which offers agency trading and technology solutions, also contributed to the company’s strong performance. With $914 million in cash and $1.77 billion in long-term debt as of December 31, Virtu maintains a solid financial position to navigate market fluctuations.