Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Institutional FX
> Virtu Financial Q4 Trading Income Soars 104% on Strong Volumes

Virtu Financial Q4 Trading Income Soars 104% on Strong Volumes

Wednesday, 29/01/2025 | 14:08 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Net income for Q4 soared to $176.1 million, a dramatic rise from $6.7 million in the previous year.
  • For the full year, Virtu’s total revenue grew 25.4%, reaching $2.87 billion.
virtu-financial-is-buying-kcg-holdings-for-14-billion - Edited

Virtu Financial closed 2024 on a high note, posting a remarkable surge in earnings as market volatility fueled trading activity. The firm reported a substantial 104% year-over-year jump in trading income for the fourth quarter, reaching $544 million.

Net income soared to $176.1 million, a dramatic rise from just $6.7 million in the same period last year. Revenue was up 55.7% to $834.3 million, reportedly due to the company's taking advantage of a strong trading environment and delivering robust returns to shareholders.

Trading Income and Profitability Surge

Virtu’s Q4 results reflected significant gains across key financial metrics. The company’s total revenue for the quarter hit $834.3 million, a sharp rise from $536 million a year ago.

Trading income more than doubled, driven by heightened market-making activity. Adjusted EBITDA surged 186.4% to $283.5 million, while Normalized Adjusted Net Income jumped 313.5% to $182.2 million. Earnings per share also saw a dramatic increase, reaching $1.03 compared to just $0.05 in Q4 2023.

For the full year, Virtu’s total revenue grew 25.4% to $2.87 billion, while net income reached $534.5 million, an 102.5% jump from 2023. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA for the year stood at $918.7 million, marking a 61.7% increase.

Virtu remained committed to returning capital to shareholders, executing $57.1 million in share buybacks during Q4, bringing its full-year repurchases to $172.2 million. Since launching its buyback program in 2020, the firm has repurchased 50.7 million shares, totaling $1.3 billion.

Market-Making and Execution Services

Additionally, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on March 17, 2025, reinforcing the company’s focus on shareholder returns. Virtu operates in two key segments: Market making and execution services. Market Making, which involves providing liquidity in various asset classes, drove much of the firm’s trading income growth.

Execution Services, which offers agency trading and technology solutions, also contributed to the company’s strong performance. With $914 million in cash and $1.77 billion in long-term debt as of December 31, Virtu maintains a solid financial position to navigate market fluctuations.

Virtu Financial closed 2024 on a high note, posting a remarkable surge in earnings as market volatility fueled trading activity. The firm reported a substantial 104% year-over-year jump in trading income for the fourth quarter, reaching $544 million.

Net income soared to $176.1 million, a dramatic rise from just $6.7 million in the same period last year. Revenue was up 55.7% to $834.3 million, reportedly due to the company's taking advantage of a strong trading environment and delivering robust returns to shareholders.

Trading Income and Profitability Surge

Virtu’s Q4 results reflected significant gains across key financial metrics. The company’s total revenue for the quarter hit $834.3 million, a sharp rise from $536 million a year ago.

Trading income more than doubled, driven by heightened market-making activity. Adjusted EBITDA surged 186.4% to $283.5 million, while Normalized Adjusted Net Income jumped 313.5% to $182.2 million. Earnings per share also saw a dramatic increase, reaching $1.03 compared to just $0.05 in Q4 2023.

For the full year, Virtu’s total revenue grew 25.4% to $2.87 billion, while net income reached $534.5 million, an 102.5% jump from 2023. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA for the year stood at $918.7 million, marking a 61.7% increase.

Virtu remained committed to returning capital to shareholders, executing $57.1 million in share buybacks during Q4, bringing its full-year repurchases to $172.2 million. Since launching its buyback program in 2020, the firm has repurchased 50.7 million shares, totaling $1.3 billion.

Market-Making and Execution Services

Additionally, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on March 17, 2025, reinforcing the company’s focus on shareholder returns. Virtu operates in two key segments: Market making and execution services. Market Making, which involves providing liquidity in various asset classes, drove much of the firm’s trading income growth.

Execution Services, which offers agency trading and technology solutions, also contributed to the company’s strong performance. With $914 million in cash and $1.77 billion in long-term debt as of December 31, Virtu maintains a solid financial position to navigate market fluctuations.

Topics
Virtu Financial
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1604 Articles
  • 28 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1604 Articles
  • 28 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Institutional FX

Featured Videos

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}