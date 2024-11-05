Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Institutional FX
> TP ICAP Revenue Hits Record $557 Million In Q3 2024 as Rate Trading Surges

TP ICAP Revenue Hits Record $557 Million In Q3 2024 as Rate Trading Surges

Tuesday, 05/11/2024 | 07:35 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company achieves record Q3 income, up 10% year-over-year, driven by strong performance across all divisions.
  • It explores strategic options for Parameta Solutions, including a potential U.S. listing while maintaining majority ownership.
TP ICAP

Global markets infrastructure provider TP ICAP Group posted record third-quarter revenue of £557 million, marking a 10% increase in constant currency terms, driven by strong performance across all business segments.

TP ICAP Reports Record Q3 Revenue

The company's Global Broking division, its largest business unit, saw a 9% revenue increase, with particularly strong growth in Rates trading, which surged 14% amid continued interest rate volatility. The Energy & Commodities division also maintained steady growth with a 3% increase, while Parameta Solutions, the group's OTC data business, achieved 9% revenue growth.

Nicolas Breteau, CEO of TP ICAP

“The Group is focused on delivering its three strategic priorities - Transformation, Diversification and Dynamic Capital Management,” the company commented in today’s (Tuesday’s) statement. “The Board is comfortable with FY 2024 market expectations for adjusted EBIT.”

Liquidnet, the group's electronic trading platform, delivered robust results with a 28% revenue increase, including a 24% rise in equities trading. The company added that “multi-asset agency brokerage revenue was up 33%, driven by strong growth in Relative Value strategies,”

The company is exploring strategic options for its Parameta Solutions unit, including a potential U.S. listing while retaining majority ownership. Management expects to meet market expectations for full-year 2024 adjusted EBIT, though noting potential impact from USD/GBP exchange rate movements.

For the first nine months of 2024, TP ICAP reported total revenue of £1,701 million, representing a 5% increase in constant currency. The company maintains a strong position in global markets, with approximately 60% of group revenues and 40% of costs denominated in US dollars.

TP ICAP Flexes Financial Muscle

The company's latest full report covers the first half of 2024, showing a 3% increase in revenue and a 9% rise in EBIT, with profits reaching a record £170 million. In a separate initiative to enhance shareholder value, TP ICAP announced the launch of its third £30 million share buyback program, following the completion of a second buyback of the same amount. The company also declared an interim dividend of 4.8 pence per share, aligning with its dividend policy.

Meanwhile, the agency execution specialist announced a new partnership with Boltzbit, an artificial intelligence firm, to improve its fixed-income primary market operations and optimize new bond transactions.

In mid-March, TP ICAP expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region by acquiring New Zealand-based Aotearoa Energy, a brokerage focused on gas, power, and carbon markets. This acquisition supports TP ICAP's goals to grow in both the regional market and the energy and commodities sectors.

Global markets infrastructure provider TP ICAP Group posted record third-quarter revenue of £557 million, marking a 10% increase in constant currency terms, driven by strong performance across all business segments.

TP ICAP Reports Record Q3 Revenue

The company's Global Broking division, its largest business unit, saw a 9% revenue increase, with particularly strong growth in Rates trading, which surged 14% amid continued interest rate volatility. The Energy & Commodities division also maintained steady growth with a 3% increase, while Parameta Solutions, the group's OTC data business, achieved 9% revenue growth.

Nicolas Breteau, CEO of TP ICAP

“The Group is focused on delivering its three strategic priorities - Transformation, Diversification and Dynamic Capital Management,” the company commented in today’s (Tuesday’s) statement. “The Board is comfortable with FY 2024 market expectations for adjusted EBIT.”

Liquidnet, the group's electronic trading platform, delivered robust results with a 28% revenue increase, including a 24% rise in equities trading. The company added that “multi-asset agency brokerage revenue was up 33%, driven by strong growth in Relative Value strategies,”

The company is exploring strategic options for its Parameta Solutions unit, including a potential U.S. listing while retaining majority ownership. Management expects to meet market expectations for full-year 2024 adjusted EBIT, though noting potential impact from USD/GBP exchange rate movements.

For the first nine months of 2024, TP ICAP reported total revenue of £1,701 million, representing a 5% increase in constant currency. The company maintains a strong position in global markets, with approximately 60% of group revenues and 40% of costs denominated in US dollars.

TP ICAP Flexes Financial Muscle

The company's latest full report covers the first half of 2024, showing a 3% increase in revenue and a 9% rise in EBIT, with profits reaching a record £170 million. In a separate initiative to enhance shareholder value, TP ICAP announced the launch of its third £30 million share buyback program, following the completion of a second buyback of the same amount. The company also declared an interim dividend of 4.8 pence per share, aligning with its dividend policy.

Meanwhile, the agency execution specialist announced a new partnership with Boltzbit, an artificial intelligence firm, to improve its fixed-income primary market operations and optimize new bond transactions.

In mid-March, TP ICAP expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region by acquiring New Zealand-based Aotearoa Energy, a brokerage focused on gas, power, and carbon markets. This acquisition supports TP ICAP's goals to grow in both the regional market and the energy and commodities sectors.

Topics
trading update
Q3
TP Icap
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1920 Articles
  • 44 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1920 Articles
  • 44 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Institutional FX

Featured Videos

FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

    FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

    FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

    FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

    FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

    FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

    Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}