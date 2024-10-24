Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Institutional FX
> Montreux Capital Acquires FX Firm GC Partners

Montreux Capital Acquires FX Firm GC Partners

Thursday, 24/10/2024 | 13:15 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • GC Partners reportedly processed more than $12.5 billion in foreign currency transactions last year.
  • The acquisition is driven by GC Partners' platform, which facilitates cross-border transactions for private, corporate, and investment clients.
Fintech

Montreux Capital Management Zug AG acquired foreign exchange and payment service provider GC Partners Group Ltd. to tap into the $5 trillion daily trading volume of the FX market. According to the official statement, Montreux mentioned that its acquisition of the firm, boasting 20 years of service, is a valuable opportunity.

Montreux Eyes Expansion in the FX Market

GC Partners is a financial services provider that facilitates global money transfers. The firm reportedly transacted over $12.5 billion in foreign currency last year alone. It has a global presence in key markets, including the UK, Hong Kong, Dubai, and others. One key driver behind this acquisition is GC Partners' platform, which targets private, corporate, and investment clients. The portals allow clients to transact across borders.

Commenting about the deal, Andrew Fundell, the CEO of GC Partners, said: “Through the acquisition, GC Partners will be able to accelerate their growth strategy, scale the business, and enhance their global payments infrastructure to complement their expertise in providing efficient and reliable solutions for over 150,000 clients to transfer money to more than 125 markets worldwide.”

Montreux reportedly intends to utilize this technology to boost its own service offerings by streamlining operations. The technology underpinning GC Partners' operations is expected to position Montreux to scale and grow in the FX market.

“This strategic move aligns with our vision to expand our presence in the financial services industry and positions us to capitalize on this growing market. Leveraging GC Partners’ expertise, we anticipate rapid global growth as we plan to treble the size of the business over the coming years,” said Oliver Harris, the CEO of Montreux

GC Partners

Early this year, GC Partners appointed Nicholas Iggulden, the Former Chief Financial Officer at ETX Capital, as Chief Financial Officer. ETX was a forex and CFD broker that rebranded from OvalX before closing down last year.

Notably, Iggulden started as a Finance Consultant at GC Partners and was later promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his promotions, he held various positions at ETX, including serving as a Chartered Accountant, Financial Controller, and eventually Chief Financial Officer.

Montreux Capital Management Zug AG acquired foreign exchange and payment service provider GC Partners Group Ltd. to tap into the $5 trillion daily trading volume of the FX market. According to the official statement, Montreux mentioned that its acquisition of the firm, boasting 20 years of service, is a valuable opportunity.

Montreux Eyes Expansion in the FX Market

GC Partners is a financial services provider that facilitates global money transfers. The firm reportedly transacted over $12.5 billion in foreign currency last year alone. It has a global presence in key markets, including the UK, Hong Kong, Dubai, and others. One key driver behind this acquisition is GC Partners' platform, which targets private, corporate, and investment clients. The portals allow clients to transact across borders.

Commenting about the deal, Andrew Fundell, the CEO of GC Partners, said: “Through the acquisition, GC Partners will be able to accelerate their growth strategy, scale the business, and enhance their global payments infrastructure to complement their expertise in providing efficient and reliable solutions for over 150,000 clients to transfer money to more than 125 markets worldwide.”

Montreux reportedly intends to utilize this technology to boost its own service offerings by streamlining operations. The technology underpinning GC Partners' operations is expected to position Montreux to scale and grow in the FX market.

“This strategic move aligns with our vision to expand our presence in the financial services industry and positions us to capitalize on this growing market. Leveraging GC Partners’ expertise, we anticipate rapid global growth as we plan to treble the size of the business over the coming years,” said Oliver Harris, the CEO of Montreux

GC Partners

Early this year, GC Partners appointed Nicholas Iggulden, the Former Chief Financial Officer at ETX Capital, as Chief Financial Officer. ETX was a forex and CFD broker that rebranded from OvalX before closing down last year.

Notably, Iggulden started as a Finance Consultant at GC Partners and was later promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his promotions, he held various positions at ETX, including serving as a Chartered Accountant, Financial Controller, and eventually Chief Financial Officer.

Topics
Montreux Capital
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1339 Articles
  • 16 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1339 Articles
  • 16 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Institutional FX

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}