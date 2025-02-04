Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Integral Provides FX Trading Tech to Access Bank in African Push

Tuesday, 04/02/2025 | 08:00 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The collaboration enables currency trading capabilities and white-labeling services across West Africa.
  • For Integral, Access Bank is now the third banking partner it has recently added.
The Silicon Valley-based currency technology provider Integral has secured another banking client as Access Bank Nigeria adopts its foreign exchange (FX) solutions to enhance currency trading capabilities and support regional expansion across West Africa.

Access Bank Nigeria Taps Integral for FX Tech Upgrade

The Nigerian banking leader has deployed Integral's suite of FX solutions, including advanced liquidity aggregation, pricing engines, and distribution tools. A key feature of the implementation enables Access Bank to white-label its FX services to affiliate banks and provide branded trading interfaces to partners across its growing regional network.

The technology upgrade comes as Access Bank seeks to strengthen its position in West Africa's competitive banking landscape. The new platform allows for seamless integration with existing systems while providing enhanced FX trading capabilities to corporate clients and banking affiliates.

Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral
Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, Source: LinkedIn

“The optimized pricing and distribution facilitated by this partnership will enable Access Bank Nigeria to elevate its FX trading and deliver improved service for clients,” said Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, a Palo Alto-based fintech that has been developing currency trading technology since 1993.

“As the bank continues to demonstrate its position as a leader in both Nigeria and the wider West African region, we’re proud to support its continued growth.”

The implementation comes amid broader technology adoption in African financial markets, where banks are modernizing their trading infrastructure. Access Bank's FX platform upgrade aligns with its previously announced regional expansion strategy across the continent.

This marks another key partnership for Access Bank, following its recently announced collaboration with Mastercard to improve cross-border payments and remittances across Africa.

OTP Group and Bank of Cyprus

Integral has continued to expand its banking client base, most recently welcoming OTP Group in November of last year. The Hungarian bank, with 17 million customers across Central and Eastern Europe, integrated Integral’s liquidity aggregation, pricing engine, trading, and risk management solutions to improve pricing accuracy, reliability, and cost efficiency in its foreign exchange operations.

“We are constantly developing our money and capital markets services to deliver exceptional service and tailored solutions to our regional and global clients,” said Attila Bánfi, Managing Director of OTP Global Markets.

A few months before that, the Bank of Cyprus extended its collaboration with Integral to include real-time pricing and risk management within the bank’s online platform. Using Integral’s SaaS technology for liquidity aggregation, execution, and risk management, Bank of Cyprus aims to provide tighter spreads through real-time pricing for retail, corporate, and institutional customers. The bank has also expanded its offering to more than 45 currency pairs, with instant account debiting and crediting at no additional cost.

In the latest development from two weeks ago, IUX—a global trading platform serving both institutional and retail traders—integrated multiple Integral services. These include the Price Engine, Risk Management, and a MetaTrader 5 Gateway.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
