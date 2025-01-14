Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

IUX Adopts Integral’s Fixed Subscription Model for Cost-Effective Growth

Tuesday, 14/01/2025 | 10:38 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The integration helps manage large trade volumes and ensures uninterrupted service.
  • Earlier, OTP Group partnered with Integral to enhance FX pricing and operations.
IUX

IUX, a global online trading platform for institutional and retail traders, has integrated several services from Integral, a currency technology provider. The integration includes Price Engine, Risk Management , and MetaTrader 5 Gateway.

IUX Enhances Trading with Integral Technology

"Our mission has always been to provide our customers with a uniquely secure, transparent and seamless trading experience," The Board of Directors at IUX, said.

This move allows IUX to utilize Integral’s technology to manage large trade volumes and ensure continuous service as the brokerage expands. The system’s low-latency pricing and execution infrastructure help provide efficient trading across various asset classes.

"Continuous innovation around our trading infrastructure has been central to achieving this aim, and Integral’s institutional-grade technology will ensure we continue to offer our users the best and most efficient trading environment moving forward."

IUX Gains Cost-Effective Growth with Integral

Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral
Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral , Source: LinkedIn

"Providing global brokers like IUX with the most sophisticated and refined trading workflows is paramount. Not only does it help them navigate increasingly complex and challenging markets, but it is also key to attracting new users in a crowded marketplace," Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral commented.

Integral’s fixed subscription model benefits IUX by avoiding rising trading costs, allowing for more cost-effective growth and better focus on customer expansion.

"This partnership is a testament to Integral’s reputation for reliability and innovation, and we are excited to support IUX as it continues to expand," Sandhu added.

Integral Partners with OTP Group for FX Solutions

Integral has partnered with Hungary's OTP Group, adding another banking institution to its network. OTP Group, based in Budapest, serves 17 million customers across Central and Eastern Europe, as reported by Finance Magnates.

The bank will integrate Integral’s liquidity aggregation, pricing engine, trading, and risk management solutions to improve pricing accuracy and reliability. This integration is also expected to generate cost savings across OTP's FX operations.

Founded in 1993, Integral provides cloud-based SaaS FX workflow solutions to a variety of buy-side forex market participants, including banks, brokers, asset managers, and hedge funds.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
