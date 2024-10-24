Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Institutional Trading Platform Hits Milestone with $78 Million Deal

Thursday, 24/10/2024 | 07:00 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Appital's Price Discovery platform facilitated a record-breaking European large-cap equity trade.
  • The deal, representing 2.3 times the ADV, demonstrates the ability to unlock previously unseen liquidity.
Appital's liquidity discovery platform has facilitated its largest-ever transaction, executing a $78 million trade in European large-cap equities, demonstrating the growing impact of technological innovation in institutional trading.

Appital Sets Trading Record With $78 Million European Equity Deal

The record-breaking trade, involving a EURONEXT 100 and STOXX 600 index constituent, represented 2.3 times the average daily volume and more than doubled the previous record of $30 million on the Turquoise Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), the pan-European trading platform majority-owned by London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The milestone transaction comes just four weeks after the launch of Appital's Price Discovery feature, which enables buy-side traders to explore liquidity opportunities before committing to a bookbuild. This functionality allows trading desks to interact seamlessly while maintaining anonymity and minimizing market impact.

Mark Badyra, CEO, Appital, Source: LinkedIn

"Our technology consistently uncovers hidden liquidity by proactively sourcing the opposing side of trades, proving there's far more opportunity available in the market than visible live orders," said Mark Badyra, CEO of Appital. “This unlocks new opportunities for trading teams to generate liquidity and execute more efficient transactions."

The platform has accumulated $13.5 billion in buy-side liquidity since launch, with average order sizes representing 1.8 times average daily volume (ADV). Transaction opportunities on the platform have ranged from $1 million to $260 million, demonstrating its versatility in handling various trade sizes.

Adam Wood, the CEO of Turquoise
Adam Wood, the CEO of Turquoise

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to driving innovation in the marketplace, offering our clients leading liquidity solutions that deliver better execution outcomes,” added Adam Wood, the CEO of Turquoise. “Together, we are pioneering new ways for institutional investors to trade with confidence in a market for size."

The company partnered with Virtu Financial a month ago to expand its European reach and unlock 21,000 new stocks for asset managers. Appital added Virtu’s POSIT MTF as an execution venue, increasing its reach to 24 countries in the EU.

Appital Expands Services with New Integration and Team Addition

Appital has taken a significant step in expanding its offerings by integrating its Insights tool with FactSet's Portware Execution Management System (EMS). This integration allows asset managers using Portware to directly access Appital Insights liquidity within their existing EMS interface, leading to improved operational efficiency.

Alongside this integration, Appital has introduced a new feature called “Appital Trending Equities” within its Insights platform. This feature enables buy-side deal originators to identify and create liquidity opportunities in the market before initiating a transaction, potentially improving execution outcomes.

The company has also strengthened its team by welcoming John Coules to its business development department. Coules brings extensive experience from his 20-year career as a pan-European equities sales trader, with notable roles at major global and investment banks.

