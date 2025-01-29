Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

GCEX Supercharges Institutional Crypto Trading with Fireblocks Alliance

Wednesday, 29/01/2025 | 09:12 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The integration enables GCEX clients in Denmark and Dubai to access over 2,000 liquidity partners.
  • Last week, the company also launched open API, giving real-time access to trading data.
Lars Holst, CEO & Founder, GCEX
GCEX, a regulated digital prime brokerage firm, announced today (Tuesday) its integration with Fireblocks' enterprise platform, expanding its institutional cryptocurrency trading capabilities. The move comes as traditional financial institutions increasingly seek secure gateways into digital asset markets.

GCEX Enhances Institutional Crypto Trading with Fireblocks Integration

The partnership enables GCEX's institutional clients operating through its Danish and Dubai entities to leverage Fireblocks' digital asset infrastructure, including its Policy Engine and compliance toolkit.

Fireblocks' Policy Engine is a governance and compliance tool designed specifically for institutional crypto operations, offering transaction control, multi-level authorization and pre-set risk parameters.

"By integrating Fireblocks' world-leading technology, GCEX is reinforcing our commitment to providing institutional clients with a streamlined trading experience," said Lars Holst, CEO at GCEX. He emphasized the importance of security and efficiency in the digital asset trading environment.

The integration grants GCEX clients access to the Fireblocks Network, connecting them with over 2,000 liquidity partners and trading venues. This extensive network facilitates instant settlement, rebalancing, and payments , addressing key operational challenges in institutional crypto trading.

“As institutional adoption of digital securities accelerates and we continue to scale, Fireblocks' multi-layer security protocols, regulatory toolkit and streamlined processes will support GCEX’s operations, underpinning our focus on ease of trading and asset protection,” added Holst.

GCEX Debuts Open API

GCEX Group has also introduced an Open API solution, offering institutional clients programmatic access to trading data and portfolio insights. This new interface allows direct connectivity to GCEX's back-office systems, enabling real-time access to balances, positions, and trade data. The update is designed to improve operational efficiency by automating processes and integrating regulatory reporting features.

“Clients have been requesting this level of accessibility, and we are excited to deliver a scalable solution that not only meets their needs but exceeds their expectations,” said Holst.

This development comes after GCEX strengthened its partnership with institutional custodian Hex Trust. Two months earlier, the firms introduced the “Secured Accounts” service, designed to enhance the protection of institutional digital assets in the EU and UK markets.

GCEX, registered with the Danish FSA and licensed by Dubai's VARA as a Virtual Asset Service Provider, operates its XplorDigital suite of services. The platform includes "Crypto in a Box" and "Broker in a Box" solutions, which offer technology infrastructure for institutional clients' digital asset operations.

Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
