GCEX Debuts Open API as Digital Trading Demand Surges

Wednesday, 22/01/2025 | 09:06 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Prime broker launches a new service giving institutions real-time access to trading data and portfolio information.
  • The system automates back-office operations and enhances regulatory reporting capabilities.
Lars Holst, CEO & Founder, GCEX
Lars Holst, CEO & Founder, GCEX

Digital prime broker GCEX Group announced today the release of an Open API solution, providing institutional clients with programmatic access to trading data and portfolio information.

Digital Prime Broker GCEX Unveils Back Office Open API Integration

The new interface enables direct connectivity to GCEX's back office systems, allowing clients to access balances, positions, and trade data in real-time. The development aims to enhance operational efficiency through automated processes and integrated regulatory reporting capabilities.

“Clients have been requesting this level of accessibility, and we are excited to deliver a scalable solution that not only meets their needs but exceeds their expectations,” said Lars Holst, CEO of GCEX.

As Holst explained, the GCEX Open API is designed to enhance transparency by providing clients with instant access to essential data. This feature supports more informed trading and portfolio decisions while streamlining compliance with regulatory requirements. By enabling efficient access to critical information, the API helps clients optimize their trading operations and reporting processes.

The move follows GCEX's recent enhancement of its partnership with institutional custodian Hex Trust. Two months prior, the companies launched a new "Secured Accounts" service aimed at providing improved protection for institutional digital assets in the EU and UK markets.

The system automates previously manual processes, allowing clients to:

  • Monitor balances and positions in real-time
  • Access comprehensive trade data
  • Generate automated compliance reports
  • Integrate with existing portfolio management systems

The API implementation includes security protocols and scalable architecture to accommodate institutional requirements. The service integrates with GCEX's existing XplorDigital platform, which provides digital asset and foreign exchange services to professional clients.

GCEX’s Recent Developments

GCEX saw significant activity toward the end of 2024, including a collaboration with Switzerland-based spot cryptocurrency exchange RULEMATCH. This partnership supports ultra-low latency trading while integrating post-trade clearing and settlement with netting, broadening access to cryptocurrency trading for institutional clients.

Additionally, GCEX introduced two price feeds for brokers utilizing aggregation, named XplorSkew and XplorSkewPlus. These offerings aim to enhance spreads and overall performance for brokers in the foreign exchange and precious metals markets.

The company has also launched an improved market data feed solution, covering a wide range of products such as Equity Index CFDs, Energy CFDs, Commodity CFDs, Crypto CFDs, Spot FX, and Bullion. This new service enables unrestricted access to real-time market data, allowing brokers, funds, and professional traders to redistribute information with greater ease and flexibility.

Topics
Api
GCEX
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 2139 Articles
  • 60 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 2139 Articles
  • 60 Followers

