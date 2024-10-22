Forex and Metals Brokers Gain Edge with GCEX’s New Price Feeds

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Tuesday, 22/10/2024 | 08:18 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm has launched XplorSkew and XplorSkewPlus feeds to improve spreads and performance.
  • XplorDigital suite offers brokers deep liquidity, regulatory solutions, and risk management technology.
GCEX

GCEX Group has introduced two new price feeds for brokers who use aggregation, named XplorSkew and XplorSkewPlus. These feeds are designed to improve spreads and performance for brokers in the foreign exchange and precious metals markets.

New Feeds Address Liquidity Challenges

The feeds focus on addressing challenges in the current liquidity environment by enhancing post-aggregation spreads. They aim to improve competitiveness and profitability for brokers.

Lars Holst, CEO &amp; Founder, GCEX
Lars Holst, CEO & Founder, GCEX

As liquidity providers become more cautious due to concerns over alpha leakage, these feeds offer a timely solution for brokers seeking better pricing dynamics.

"We are excited to bring this product to market, adding value to our clients at a time when liquidity providers are pulling back on showing skews. These price feeds help brokers compress spreads and optimise their trading strategies," Lars Holst, CEO & Founder, GCEX added.

Meanwhile, GCEX has announced a collaboration with DV Chain, a provider of crypto liquidity and market-making services, as reported by Finance Magnates. This partnership aims to enhance GCEX's offerings by providing clients with tighter spreads and reduced execution costs.

XplorDigital Suite Provides Solutions

GCEX Group provides deep liquidity access for institutional and professional clients across various digital assets and foreign exchange products.

Jonathan Brewer, Chief Revenue Officer, GCEX
Jonathan Brewer, Chief Revenue Officer, GCEX

The company offers a range of Forex brokerage and crypto-related technology solutions through its XplorDigital suite. This includes platforms addressing regulatory requirements, liquidity, and risk management needs.

GCEX is headquartered in London and holds several regulatory licenses, including from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ), the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, and the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

“Aggregation allows brokers to take advantage of price skews, which lead to tighter spreads and greater value,” said Jonathan Brewer, Chief Revenue Officer, GCEX.

“For instance, a spread that is 4 pips wide but skewed in such a way that either the bid or the offer is at the market mid or better is more valuable to an aggregator than a 10x tighter spread of 0.4 pips with no skew.”

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
