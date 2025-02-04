Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

FxSpotStream Reports Near-Record Trading Volume in Early 2025

Tuesday, 04/02/2025 | 07:44 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Total average daily volume hit $101.2 billion, falling just short of September 2024's record.
  • Compared to December, this represents a significant 10% rebound.
Alan Schwarz, FXSpotStream's Co-Founder and CEO.

TLDR: The dollar reaching its highest levels since November 2022 contributed to increased institutional FX volumes in January 2025. This trend is evident in FxSpotStream's performance, a provider of multibank FX aggregation services, which has once again approached historic maximums.

The total average daily volume (ADV) in January reached $101.2 billion, rebounding from December's lower levels of $91.1 billion. An interesting pattern has emerged: months with higher readings are typically followed by months with significantly lower volumes, as demonstrated not only in December but also in October.

The all-time high (ATH) from September remains unbroken at $101.9 billion, though January came remarkably close to surpassing it. Spot ADV, however, did set a new record at $72.8 billion, exceeding the previous record of $72.3 billion from November.

Compared to January 2024, the growth is substantial, showing a 37% increase from the $73.7 billion reported twelve months ago.

Other trading venues have also confirmed positive results. Click 365, the currency trading platform on the Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX), reported monthly volume increases of 12.5%. In the United States, volumes also grew, with Cboe spot exchange strengthening by 21% and reaching $1.04 trillion with an ADV of $47.45 billion.

New Liquidity Provider

Australia’s ANZ Bank has entered a partnership with FXSpotStream to expand its wholesale foreign exchange liquidity services. Under the deal, ANZ becomes one of 17 global liquidity providers on the multibank FX aggregation platform, joining institutions such as Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Barclays.

The move is expected to enhance ANZ’s presence in Asia-Pacific FX markets while supporting FXSpotStream’s strategy of eliminating execution costs for price takers.

Separately, FXSpotStream Europe Ltd—covering the EMEA region—reported strong financial results. According to a filing with the UK’s Companies House, the company recorded a turnover of $3.5 million, up 40% from $2.5 million in the previous year. Net profit surged by more than 60%, marking another consecutive year of growth and reflecting the platform’s continued expansion in global FX markets.

FX Volumes
FXSpotStream
