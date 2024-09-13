Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

BGC Partners with Major Banks to Expand Interest Rate Futures Market Share

Friday, 13/09/2024 | 18:18 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • This venture involves major investment banks, including Bank of America, Barclays, and Goldman Sachs.
  • FMX's launch is part of BGC's broader strategy to offer a range of financial services, including U.S. interest rate futures.
Nasdaq-listed BGC Group has partnered with some of the prominent investment banks to launch an exchange for U.S. interest rate futures. FMX Futures Exchange, set to go live on September 23, 2024, promises to offer SOFR futures and later expand to U. treasury futures.

FMX's Offerings

According to the official statement, FMX Futures Exchange initially focuses on SOFR futures, with plans to introduce U.S. treasury futures by early 2025. This move aims to capitalize on the highly active U.S. interest rate futures market, which is the most widely traded segment globally.

The initiative involves key players such as Bank of America, Barclays, and Goldman Sachs, who are also equity owners of FMX Holdings LLC. The venture seeks to offer significant capital savings to its clients. FMX has partnered with LCH Limited, one of the largest derivatives clearing organizations, which is expected to provide traders with cross-margining opportunities.

With $225 billion in collateral tied to interest rate swaps, LCH will reportedly support FMX in reducing costs for market participants by optimizing margin efficiencies.

BGC already operates a fast-growing cash U.S. Treasuries marketplace and a thriving spot Foreign Exchange platform, positioning itself as a comprehensive provider of financial services. FMX's entry into the interest rate futures space will expand BGC's product offerings while benefiting from synergies within its ecosystem.

Expanding Services

FMX's launch is not just a standalone event but part of a broader effort by BGC to offer a full suite of services to institutional clients, which include hedge funds, trading firms, and banks. By adding U.S. interest rate futures to its roster, BGC will further enhance its position in fixed-income and financial technology markets.

According to FMX, the exchange is set to provide clients with significant capital savings through its innovative clearing solution with LCH. Cross-margining between U.S. interest rate futures and interest rate swaps could prove a game-changer for traders, further solidifying FMX's role in shaping the future of the futures market.

By the first quarter of 2025, FMX plans to introduce U.S. treasury futures, marking another critical step in its expansion. As BGC Group continues to evolve, FMX Futures Exchange could become a key player in global financial markets, challenging established competitors and attracting significant liquidity.

BGC Group
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

  Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

  Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

  Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

  IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

