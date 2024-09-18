Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Barchart and SIGMA Forge Alliance for Trading Insights with AI-Powered Data

Wednesday, 18/09/2024 | 15:31 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • This collaboration aims to integrate AI analytics with data resources to enhance decision-making and market intelligence.
  • SIGMA and Barchart will publish specialized content, including market analyses and data-driven insights
Market data and technology solutions provider Barchart has partnered with SIGMA Financial AI to offer traders and investors insights and tools to navigate the financial landscape.

According to the official statement, this collaboration will merge Barchart’s market data with SIGMA’s AI technology. By integrating SIGMA’s AI-driven analytics with Barchart’s data resources, the partnership promises to enhance decision-making precision and market intelligence.

Integration of AI and Market Data

As part of the partnership, SIGMA Financial AI will incorporate Barchart’s market data into its suite of machine learning tools. This integration will also enhance SIGMA’s ability to provide real-time, actionable trading insights through AI algorithms.

Additionally, SIGMA will reportedly collaborate with Barchart to generate and publish specialized content on Barchart.com. This content will include in-depth market analyses, data-driven insights, and emerging trends powered by SIGMA’s AI technology. The goal is to offer traders and investors knowledge and perspectives that can significantly impact their trading strategies and investment decisions.

Barchart provides market data and technology solutions across the financial, media, and commodity industries. The platform also supports clients with data and analytics solutions.

On the other hand, SIGMA Financial AI specializes in AI-driven trading tools designed to offer real-time analytics and trading opportunities. Its machine-learning product suite leverages scalable, ultra-low latency technology to deliver insights and trading strategies.

Market Data and Technology Solutions

Recently, the United States, Britain, and European Union member states announced plans to sign the first legally binding international treaty on AI. This agreement, developed over years of negotiations, seeks to address the concerns posed by the new technology while promoting responsible innovation.

The AI Convention, adopted in May, resulted from an engagement among 57 nations led by the Council of Europe, a human rights organization. This agreement aims to protect the rights of those affected by AI systems and ensure that AI does not affect human rights and the rule of law.

Although the treaty shares objectives similar to those of the EU's recently formed AI Act, it is different in scope and application. The EU's AI Act, which came into force last month, curbs AI systems within the EU's market.

