XTB Establishes Sponsorships in UAE Boxing and Greek Economics Olympiad

Tuesday, 03/09/2024 | 15:15 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm has sponsored the Polish young economists' team at the Economics Olympiad.
  • Details of XTB's sponsorship agreements in both the UAE and Greece have not been disclosed.
XTB MENA has entered into a partnership with the UAE Boxing Federation to support the UAE National Boxing team, coaches, and events. Additionally, XTB has obtained a sponsorship deal with the Polish young economists' team participating in the Economics Olympiad in Greece.

Expanding Global Sponsorships

This collaboration highlights XTB MENA's involvement in sports development in the region. Specific details regarding the extent of support and future initiatives were not disclosed. According to the firm, the move comes as part of efforts to foster athletic growth in the UAE.

In a separate announcement, XTB has secured a sponsorship agreement with the Polish young economists' team. The team is participating in the Economics Olympiad in Greece. Five representatives from Poland are competing with participants from 33 countries.

The event is taking place at the historic Olympic Stadium in Olympia. The competition will be evaluated by a jury composed of respected economics professors. Participants will be assessed on both theoretical knowledge and practical skills over several days of competition.

XTB Expands to UAE

XTB has introduced a new service called Investment Plans in the UAE, following successful launches in Europe, as reported by Finance Magnates. This service offers passive investors the ability to build diversified portfolios with exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investment Plans provide premade portfolios with automatic allocation based on risk preferences, starting at $15, and allow investments in up to 9 ETFs across various assets and geographies. The product features a recurring deposit option and is available through XTB's mobile apps, with no commissions or account fees.

XTB, which began operations in the MENA region in October 2021, initially focused on FX/CFD instruments, expanded to cryptocurrencies, and in 2023, to stocks. The Investment Plans also include a new "auto-investing" feature for fixed-amount contributions.

Meanwhile, XTB is rolling out two-factor authentication to enhance account security, starting in Poland and expanding globally. This initiative is part of its 2024 strategy, which includes launching a multi-currency card and virtual wallet.

From LinkedIn
XTB MENA
retail
retail forex
retail brokers
sports-sponsorship
xtb
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
