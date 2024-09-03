XTB Establishes Sponsorships in UAE Boxing and Greek Economics Olympiad

The firm has sponsored the Polish young economists' team at the Economics Olympiad.
Details of XTB's sponsorship agreements in both the UAE and Greece have not been disclosed.
XTB MENA has entered into a partnership with the UAE Boxing
Federation to support the UAE National Boxing team, coaches, and events.
Additionally, XTB has obtained a sponsorship deal with the Polish young
economists' team participating in the Economics Olympiad in Greece.
Expanding Global Sponsorships
This collaboration highlights XTB MENA's involvement in
sports development in the region. Specific details regarding the extent of
support and future initiatives were not disclosed. According to the firm, the move comes as part of efforts to foster athletic growth in the UAE.
In a separate announcement, XTB has secured a sponsorship
agreement with the Polish young economists' team. The team is participating in
the Economics Olympiad in Greece. Five representatives from Poland are
competing with participants from 33 countries.
The event is taking place at the historic Olympic Stadium in
Olympia. The competition will be evaluated by a jury composed of respected
economics professors. Participants will be assessed on both theoretical
knowledge and practical skills over several days of competition.
Investment Plans provide premade portfolios with automatic
allocation based on risk preferences, starting at $15, and allow investments in
up to 9 ETFs across various assets and geographies. The product features a
recurring deposit option and is available through XTB's mobile apps, with no
commissions or account fees.
XTB, which began operations in the MENA region in October
2021, initially focused on FX/CFD instruments, expanded to cryptocurrencies,
and in 2023, to stocks. The Investment Plans also include a new
"auto-investing" feature for fixed-amount contributions.
Meanwhile, XTB
is rolling out two-factor authentication to enhance account security,
starting in Poland and expanding globally. This initiative is part of its 2024
strategy, which includes launching a multi-currency card and virtual wallet.
