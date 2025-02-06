Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Vantage Signs Multi-Year Deal as Official Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in Formula 1

Thursday, 06/02/2025 | 09:24 GMT
  • The agreement includes Vantage’s branding within Ferrari’s Formula 1 operations and platforms.
Finance Magnates

Vantage Markets, a global multi-asset trading platform , has announced a partnership with Ferrari’s Formula 1 team, Scuderia Ferrari HP. The agreement makes Vantage an Official Partner of the team in a multi-year sponsorship deal.

Vantage Partners with Ferrari in F1

Marc Despallieres, Chief Executive Officer at Vantage
Marc Despallieres, CEO at Vantage, Source: LinkedIn

"Partnering with Ferrari is an exciting milestone for Vantage. Ferrari's legacy of speed and innovation mirrors our own commitment to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools and exceptional performance," Marc Despallieres, Chief Executive Officer at Vantage, commented.

Under the partnership, Vantage’s branding will appear within Ferrari’s Formula 1 operations and across its platforms. The deal aligns both companies in areas such as technology and performance.

"Together, we aim to inspire our global community with the perfect blend of motorsport and trading expertise," Despallieres added.

Securing Multi-Year Partnership

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenues Officer at Scuderia Ferrari HP, stated: "We are pleased to welcome Vantage Markets as an official partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP.

Vantage aims to expand its visibility through Formula 1, while Ferrari continues to secure commercial partnerships in the industry.

"This collaboration is built on shared values of innovation, precision, and performance—core principles that drive both our team in Formula 1 and Vantage in the world of trading. We look forward to working together to engage our global audiences in exciting new ways," Giorgetti concluded.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
Executive Interview with Alan Ali | EC Markets | iFX EXPO Dubai 2025

