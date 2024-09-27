Trading Firms Face New Workplace Reality: 35% of Employees Push for Reduced Market Hours

As the global trading industry evolves, firms are confronting new demands from employees. A recent report from Sustainable Trading revealed that long working hours, limited flexibility, and concerns over career progression are major concerns.
270 trading professionals gave feedback in the survey, which highlighted why companies must adapt to retain top talent and meet the modern workforce’s expectations.
Flexibility Remains a Key Concern
Long hours take a significant toll on employee wellbeing. Although the report didn’t directly survey market hours, 35% of respondents who provided optional comments highlighted the need to reduce them.
Furthermore, 37% of employees who discussed their personal well-being pointed to the adverse effects of long hours on their health, family life, and career longevity. Flexibility was a major theme throughout the report. While 65% of respondents noted they had some flexibility to step away from their desks, many trading professionals still struggle to take proper breaks.
Employees report challenges in balancing personal responsibilities, such as taking care of their families or even finding time for lunch away from their desks. These issues extend beyond personal well-being, affecting employees’ participation in company initiatives.
"Understanding emerging trends is key to the industry’s evolution," Duncan Higgins, the CEO of Sustainable Trading, told Mondovisione. To stay competitive and attract top talent, we must come together to explore these findings and collectively develop initiatives that align with evolving workforce expectations. It’s time to reassess traditional practices and implement changes that support both employee well-being and industry growth."
For example, 71% of employees believe that volunteering opportunities are essential, yet only 40% have been able to engage, mainly due to the demands of their jobs. Trading professionals feel constrained by a work culture that values constant availability over flexibility.
Not all feedback was negative, however. Employees who have access to hybrid or flexible work arrangements expressed high satisfaction. These structures appear to be more common in investment management firms and exchanges, while banks and broker-dealers are less likely to offer such flexibility.
Workplace Culture
Management style also significantly influences employee satisfaction. The report shows that firms with open communication practices, where management actively listens to employee feedback, have higher employee morale.
A staggering 78% of respondents said they feel their feedback is heard and valued by their employers, and open communication with management was frequently mentioned as a factor for positive workplace experiences.
However, poor management can worsen the strain of long hours and lack of flexibility, contributing to a negative work environment. Employees expressed that leadership’s willingness to adapt to modern workforce needs—like reduced market hours and more flexible structures—will be crucial to attracting and retaining talent in the future.