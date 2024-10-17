Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> This Prop Firm Bucks 76% of Surveyed Traders, Opts for Full-Size Account Relaunch

This Prop Firm Bucks 76% of Surveyed Traders, Opts for Full-Size Account Relaunch

Thursday, 17/10/2024 | 08:33 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The Funded Trader will relaunch trading accounts at original sizes despite users favoring smaller accounts for quicker access.
  • Some clients have been waiting for the funds' payout since the end of March 2024.
Prop trading

In a recent survey by The Funded Trader (TFT) prop firm, 76% of respondents preferred faster access to at least a portion of their funds, which have been blocked for several months. Despite this significant majority, TFT decided to stick to its original plan, stating that it would "deliver a better experience" to clients.

The Funded Trader Prop Firm Defies Survey, Maintains Original Account Sizes in Relaunch

The survey, which involved over 5,300 traders with accounts at The Funded Trader, revealed that many have been waiting for their payouts since the beginning of the year. This delay was largely due to the alleged regulatory crackdown on MetaQuotes in the USA, which caused considerable chaos in the prop trading industry.

"We are committed to getting these accounts to you by the end of this year," the company stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite maintaining the original account sizes, TFT is offering traders some flexibility. Clients can now choose between the Knight Pro Challenge and other new challenge types, regardless of their original challenge parameters. These new options come with additional features including anytime payouts, maximum allocations up to $2.5 million, and balance-based daily drawdown limits.

The relaunch will see accounts available across multiple platforms, including "Platform Five" (MetaTrader 5, whose name is often concealed by many prop firms for regulatory reasons), Match Trader, and DXtrade.

"We know you're eager to get started, and we're working day and night to make it happen," the company added.

Chance for Payouts This Year?

The latest announcement seems to increase the likelihood of at least partial payouts in 2024. A month ago, an update suggested that clients with accounts below $100,000, which includes most small retail investors, were unlikely to see payouts this year.

"If you've been waiting since the March 28th pause, you have been contacted if your withdrawal is eligible for processing soon," TFT informed at the time.

However, they emphasized that payouts for smaller accounts would only be processed after dealing with the largest ones, which was scheduled to take place by the end of 2024.

Source: Discord/The Funded Trader
Source: Discord/The Funded Trader

While it might seem that the most important factors in the prop trading world are the lowest prices and highest profit shares, TFT's example shows that secure and fast payouts are far more crucial. This is confirmed by a survey conducted by PipFar, another prop trading firm, where 75% of respondents indicated that fast payouts and clear trading rules are the most important aspects they look for in prop firms' offerings.

Meanwhile, The Funded Trader announced that its sister company, The Futures Traders, will introduce Volumetrica Trading as a new trading platform .

According to the firm, this collaboration aims to improve the trading experience for users. Volumetrica Trading is known for its professional trading and analytical platforms that focus on order flow analysis.

In a recent survey by The Funded Trader (TFT) prop firm, 76% of respondents preferred faster access to at least a portion of their funds, which have been blocked for several months. Despite this significant majority, TFT decided to stick to its original plan, stating that it would "deliver a better experience" to clients.

The Funded Trader Prop Firm Defies Survey, Maintains Original Account Sizes in Relaunch

The survey, which involved over 5,300 traders with accounts at The Funded Trader, revealed that many have been waiting for their payouts since the beginning of the year. This delay was largely due to the alleged regulatory crackdown on MetaQuotes in the USA, which caused considerable chaos in the prop trading industry.

"We are committed to getting these accounts to you by the end of this year," the company stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite maintaining the original account sizes, TFT is offering traders some flexibility. Clients can now choose between the Knight Pro Challenge and other new challenge types, regardless of their original challenge parameters. These new options come with additional features including anytime payouts, maximum allocations up to $2.5 million, and balance-based daily drawdown limits.

The relaunch will see accounts available across multiple platforms, including "Platform Five" (MetaTrader 5, whose name is often concealed by many prop firms for regulatory reasons), Match Trader, and DXtrade.

"We know you're eager to get started, and we're working day and night to make it happen," the company added.

Chance for Payouts This Year?

The latest announcement seems to increase the likelihood of at least partial payouts in 2024. A month ago, an update suggested that clients with accounts below $100,000, which includes most small retail investors, were unlikely to see payouts this year.

"If you've been waiting since the March 28th pause, you have been contacted if your withdrawal is eligible for processing soon," TFT informed at the time.

However, they emphasized that payouts for smaller accounts would only be processed after dealing with the largest ones, which was scheduled to take place by the end of 2024.

Source: Discord/The Funded Trader
Source: Discord/The Funded Trader

While it might seem that the most important factors in the prop trading world are the lowest prices and highest profit shares, TFT's example shows that secure and fast payouts are far more crucial. This is confirmed by a survey conducted by PipFar, another prop trading firm, where 75% of respondents indicated that fast payouts and clear trading rules are the most important aspects they look for in prop firms' offerings.

Meanwhile, The Funded Trader announced that its sister company, The Futures Traders, will introduce Volumetrica Trading as a new trading platform .

According to the firm, this collaboration aims to improve the trading experience for users. Volumetrica Trading is known for its professional trading and analytical platforms that focus on order flow analysis.

Topics
prop firms
prop trading
The Funded Trader
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1871 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1871 Articles
  • 41 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}