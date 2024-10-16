Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Prop Trading: The Funded Trader Collaborates with Volumetrica Trading for New Platform

Wednesday, 16/10/2024 | 10:13 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Volumetrica Trading offers professional trading tools developed by individual traders.
  • The launch timeline for the new platform has not been disclosed.
The Funded Trader, a prop trading firm, has announced that its sister company, The Futures Traders, will introduce Volumetrica Trading as a new trading platform . According to the firm, this collaboration aims to enhance the trading experience for users.

Volumetrica Trading is known for its professional trading and analytical platforms, which focus on order flow analysis. These platforms were developed by a small group of individual traders.

Community Feedback for New Platform

The Funded Trader claims that their in-house technology will complement Volumetrica's offerings, potentially positioning them as a competitive option in the trading industry.

The company has stated that development of the new platform is underway. They plan to involve their community in the process by polling users for feedback.

The post reads: “Development is in full swing & we’re excited to involve you! Soon, we’ll poll the community to help build the entire program—your feedback will shape it all.”

Details regarding the launch timeline have not been disclosed. However, the company suggests that the upcoming platform could influence the trading landscape.

DXtrade and Match-Trader Launch

Last month, The Funded Trader announced that its platforms, DXtrade and Match-Trader, are now accessible to traders globally, including those in the United States, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Both platforms provide various features, such as modern user interfaces, multiple trading tools, and integration with TradingView charts. The company states that these updates aim to improve the trading experience.

Previously, The Funded Trader informed users on X about its migration to the cTrader platform, impacting approximately 4,700 traders. The announcement included instructions for the migration process, requiring traders to close open trades by a specified deadline.

proprietary trading
retail
retail forex
retail FX
The Funded Trader
prop trading
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 1035 Articles
  • 9 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 1035 Articles
  • 9 Followers

