Prop Trading: Dynamic Works and Brokeree Introduce Integrated CRM Solution

Monday, 07/10/2024 | 09:26 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The new module enables clients to select prop trading plans and complete deposits within their client area.
  • The update includes SSO for direct access to prop trading accounts from the Syntellicore platform.
Dynamic Works and Brokeree

Dynamic Works Syntellicore has announced the launch of a new integrated feature for Brokeree Prop Pulse, a system designed for account management in prop trading firms. It aims to update the process for brokers’ clients in selecting prop trading plans.

New Prop Trading Module Launched

Angelos Gregoriou, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynamic Works
Angelos Gregoriou, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynamic Works, Source: LinkedIn

The new module allows clients to browse and select from a variety of prop trading plans within the client area. After making a selection, clients can complete the necessary deposit.

Syntellicore will automatically process this payment, deducting the prop trading fee and creating the corresponding trading account for the client. This account is then linked to the selected prop trading challenge, enabling clients to begin trading immediately.

Angelos Gregoriou, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynamic Works has stated: “This collaboration with Brokeree seamlessly integrates client prop trading onboarding, brokerage client onboarding, and the client portal into a unified workflow within a single financial system. It also centralizes client management in one Back Office/CRM, streamlining operations and enhancing client servicing.”

Automated Payments for Trading

Tatiana Pilipenko, Regional Head of Business Development at Brokeree Solutions
Tatiana Pilipenko, Regional Head of Business Development at Brokeree Solutions, Source: LinkedIn

One of the notable features of this update is the Single Sign-On (SSO) capability. This allows clients to access their prop trading accounts directly from the Syntellicore platform, removing the need to switch between different systems. This integration aims to provide a more cohesive user experience.

The new feature streamlines plan selection, allowing clients to browse and select prop trading plans within their client area. It offers a seamless payment process by automating deposit handling and fee deduction.

Trading accounts are created and linked to chosen prop trading challenges immediately after payment, enabling prompt trading.

“It is crucial for brokers to ensure seamless integration of all infrastructure components. This not only enhances operational efficiency but also provides a cohesive user experience,” stated Tatiana Pilipenko, Regional Head of Business Development (Asia, UK and Americas) at Brokeree Solutions.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 1005 Articles
  • 9 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 1005 Articles
  • 9 Followers

