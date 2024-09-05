Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

US FX/CFD Broker Relinquishes CySEC License

Thursday, 05/09/2024 | 10:45 GMT
  • AMP Global has just announced that it is in the process of voluntarily renouncing its CIF License.
  • The decision was also confirmed by the Cypriot regulator.
AMP Global, an FX/CFD broker with roots in the US, has likely decided to suspend its operations in Europe, which it conducted through AMP Global Ltd. The company announced that it has initiated the process of relinquishing the license it received from the Cypriot regulator.

AMP Global Without a CySEC License

"We would like to inform you that AMP Global Ltd hereby notifies you that it is in the process of voluntarily renouncing its CIF License with authorization number 360/18," states the official broker's website. "Therefore, the Company will no longer accept any new clients and/or the opening of any new accounts while it has terminated all its existing clients and informed them about the procedure that should be followed for their funds return and filing any complaints."

This information was confirmed by an official CySEC decision issued today (Thursday), confirming that the CIF (Cyprus Investment Firm) authorization has been withdrawn.

AMP Global had been regulated by CySEC since 2018 and, under the license obtained in Cyprus, was able to provide its services in Europe. The information on the website does not clearly indicate whether the broker is suspending its activities only on the Old Continent or also in its home market.

AMP Global offers its clients access to futures, forex , and CFDs markets via the MetaTrader 5 platform. In the United States, AMP Global Clearing LLC is registered as an official Chicago-based Futures Commission Merchant (FCM), which can provide retail clients access to electronic financial markets.

Recent CySEC Actions

Recently, CySEC took several measures to enhance market integrity and protect investors. This week, the regulator imposed a €50,000 fine on IC Markets (EU) Ltd. The fine addresses violations of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law, specifically concerning the firm's failure to ensure optimal outcomes for its clients in order execution. The firm was specifically fined €30,000 for not adequately considering factors like price and size during the execution process.

Moreover, in August, CySEC raised alarms over an uptick in sophisticated financial scams. These scams target investors through various channels, including impersonations of the regulator and misuse of famous individuals' likenesses.

To further secure investor safety, CySEC released a "Policy Statement on the Enhancement of the Non-Face-to-Face Customer Onboarding Process with Electronic Methods." This statement aligns with EU norms and embraces technological advancements, advocating for technology neutrality and enhanced risk management. It also emphasizes the importance of GDPR compliance and information security, moving away from overly specific protocols to a more balanced and substantial approach.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
