Branan Karae Changed How We View Vanuatu in 5 Years, Now Elected for Second Term

Monday, 02/09/2024 | 09:06 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Karae has been re-elected as Commissioner of Vanuatu's Financial Services Commission until 2029.
  • Under his leadership, Vanuatu is introducing new cryptocurrency regulations and seeking IOSCO membership.
vanuatu

Located on nearly 200 islands, the tiny nation of Vanuatu was until recently associated mainly with being a regulatory and tax haven in the world of finance. Over the past five years, the current Commissioner of the local Financial Services Commission (VFSC), Branan Karae, has been working to change this perception.

The trust he gained during his first term led to re-election, lasting until 2029. This comes at a time when the country, which has existed for less than 50 years, is introducing new cryptocurrency regulations and seeking membership in the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to enhance its reputation even further.

Karae Re-elected as VFSC Commissioner

According to the VFSC's decision on August 27, 2024, Branan Karae was appointed Commissioner of the institution for another term. When he began his journey with the Commission in 2019, Vanuatu was known in the financial and CFD industry for its very low set-up costs and lax regulations.

On one hand, this allowed the country to attract over 130 new brokers in just one year; on the other, it became a potential haven for unscrupulous activities. At one point, Australia's ASIC warned its citizens about financial firms from Vanuatu and the Marshall Islands, advising not to do business with them.

However, as the years passed, the situation began to change. Vanuatu lifted its ban on cryptocurrency trading and began seeking improved regulation , requiring physical presence of financial dealers in the island nation.

Martin St-Hilaire
Martin St-Hilaire

According to Martin St-Hilaire, one of the VFSC members, this would not have been possible without the work done by Karae.

"Under his leadership, the VFSC has garnered praise across the board—from government and opposition alike, the private sector, international agencies, peers in similar institutions, and his dedicated colleagues and staff at VFSC," St-Hilaire commented.

By making these moves, Vanuatu was trying to become the new Cyprus, which was initially also considered an exotic and offshore location but is now one of the world's centers for retail and CFD trading.

Plans for the Second Term

The next five-year term, lasting until 2029, will allow Karae to continue the work begun in recent months. In the coming weeks, Vanuatu plans to launch cryptocurrency legislation, which was officially announced during a digital assets symposium organized by the country's financial regulator on June 27.

The new regulations will establish licensing and registration requirements for virtual asset service providers (VASPs), allowing them to operate legally in the country. The proposed law includes five classes of licenses, covering service providers who exchange virtual assets and fiat currencies, as well as those offering cryptocurrency custody, among other services.

"The VFSC stands as one of Vanuatu's exemplary institutions, fostering a business-friendly environment that prioritizes transparency and security, crucial for the private sector's growth," added St-Hilaire. "As we look to the future, it's essential for VFSC to continue leading with innovation and a commitment to excellence, setting the standard for financial services in Vanuatu and beyond."

However, these are not all the developments that VFSC is working on. The Commission is currently applying to join IOSCO, which would significantly enhance its reputation.

Karae and his team needed five years to transform Vanuatu from a regulatory haven for brokers into an increasingly respected place on the map of global finance, CFD, and soon crypto. The question now is, what will the next term bring?

Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
