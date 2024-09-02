Branan Karae Changed How We View Vanuatu in 5 Years, Now Elected for Second Term

Karae has been re-elected as Commissioner of Vanuatu's Financial Services Commission until 2029.
Under his leadership, Vanuatu is introducing new cryptocurrency regulations and seeking IOSCO membership.
Located on
nearly 200 islands, the tiny nation of Vanuatu was until recently associated
mainly with being a regulatory and tax haven in the world of finance. Over the
past five years, the current Commissioner of the local Financial Services
Commission (VFSC), Branan Karae, has been working to change this perception.
The trust
he gained during his first term led to re-election, lasting until 2029. This
comes at a time when the country, which has existed for less than 50 years, is
introducing new cryptocurrency regulations and seeking membership in the
International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to enhance its
reputation even further.
Karae Re-elected as VFSC
Commissioner
According
to the VFSC's decision on August 27, 2024, Branan Karae was appointed
Commissioner of the institution for another term. When he began his journey
with the Commission in 2019, Vanuatu was known in the financial and CFD
industry for its very low set-up costs and lax regulations.
According
to Martin St-Hilaire, one of the VFSC members, this would not have been
possible without the work done by Karae.
"Under
his leadership, the VFSC has garnered praise across the board—from government
and opposition alike, the private sector, international agencies, peers in
similar institutions, and his dedicated colleagues and staff at VFSC,"
St-Hilaire commented.
The next
five-year term, lasting until 2029, will allow Karae to continue the work begun
in recent months. In the coming weeks, Vanuatu plans to launch cryptocurrency
legislation, which was officially announced during a digital assets symposium
organized by the country's financial regulator on June 27.
The new
regulations will establish licensing and registration requirements for virtual
asset service providers (VASPs), allowing them to operate legally in the
country. The proposed law includes five classes of licenses, covering service
providers who exchange virtual assets and fiat currencies, as well as those
offering cryptocurrency custody, among other services.
"The
VFSC stands as one of Vanuatu's exemplary institutions, fostering a
business-friendly environment that prioritizes transparency and security,
crucial for the private sector's growth," added St-Hilaire. "As we
look to the future, it's essential for VFSC to continue leading with innovation
and a commitment to excellence, setting the standard for financial services in
Vanuatu and beyond."
However,
these are not all the developments that VFSC is working on. The Commission is
currently applying to join IOSCO, which would significantly enhance its
reputation.
Karae and
his team needed five years to transform Vanuatu from a regulatory haven for
brokers into an increasingly respected place on the map of global finance, CFD,
and soon crypto. The question now is, what will the next term bring?
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
